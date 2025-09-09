Halloween-themed Mystery Blends Metaphysics and Dreams in a Mind-bending Tale of Ancestry and Magick

The Dream Dimensions: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick Author Megan Mary Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy

Ranked #1 New Release in New Age Dreams, announcing metaphysical author & dream analyst, Megan Mary's mystery trilogy, Witches of Maple Hollow.

Inspired by my advanced studies in Metaphysics, I encoded this series finale as a magickal guidepost for spiritual seekers, unlocking the inner realms of wisdom, and mysteries of ancestral lineages.” — Megan Mary

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third and final installment in the international bestselling Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy , ranked as a Top New Release in Dreams and Visionary Fiction, The Dream Dimensions , is a captivating quest of ancestral healing immersed in an autumnal adventure. Offering an esoteric spin on the engaging tropes of race against time, riddles, chosen one, good vs evil, discovered powers, found family, wise old mentor, and curious cats, this fantasy is a mystifying and enigmatic read.In The Dream Dimensions: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick, ($13.99, Inner Realms Publishing, October 2025) author Megan Mary masterfully weaves dreams, astronomy, psychology, and quantum physics to craft a story that is both spookily atmospheric and cerebral, while also being whimsically inspirational. Exploring the metaphysical themes of alchemy, numerology, psychokinesis, and multi-dimensional existence, this supernatural, fall-themed mystery is an enchanting celestial tale of magick and enlightenment.The Dream Dimensions, draws you into an ethereal world of prophecy, divination and self-discovery with seven cryptic riddles which must be solved by Halloween night, when the veil between the worlds is thinnest. Mary whisks us away to the extraordinary world of eternal autumn, Maple Hollow, and the mysterious legacy of Skye Manor.Delving into numerous esoteric topics, themes explored include:• Celtic mythology and Samhain traditions• Multi-dimensional and galactic existence• Dreamwork for personal empowerment• Overcoming grief and chronic illness• Alignment of mind, body, and spirit• Time travel, quantum physics, and archeoastronomy• Metaphorical analysis of dis-ease and energetic healing• Aurora Borealis, Mercury Retrograde, solar flares, and astronomical phenomena• Animal spirit guides, magick, divination, and crystals• Numerological spiritual significanceIn addition to over 25 years of expertise in digital publishing and marketing, Megan Mary holds an MA in English Literature, certification in British Studies and is pursuing her PhD in Metaphysical Sciences. First-Place Winner of the prestigious International Firebird Book Award 2024, Mary is also a member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams, the Independent Book Publisher’s Association and the Author’s Guild. Her podcast, Women’s Dream Enlightenment, has been voted as one of the Top 20 Spiritual Awakening Podcasts You Must Follow. When she’s not dreaming or weaving digital webs, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two magickal cats.The Dream Dimensions: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick, Book 3 of the Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy ($13.99, 207 pages, 5 x 8, paperback, ISBN: 979-8-9990811-1-7) releasing October 3, 2025, will be available at most major online book retailers, as well as in audiobook, narrated by award-winning voice actor, Pearl Hewitt.Mary’s award-winning international bestselling debut novel, The Dream Haunters, has appeared twice in the widely respected trade magazine, Publisher’s Weekly. The second book of the Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy, The Dream Mirrors, was praised by The BookLife Prize as a “genre-blending fusion of fantasy, thriller, and mystical allure.” For more information, visit MeganMary.com Inner Realms Publishing is committed to empowering women around the globe by nurturing the mind, body, and spirit through transformational storytelling. For more information, please visit InnerRealmsPublishing.com. For media and wholesale inquiries please contact info@innerrealmspublishing.com, 208-557-3290.Digital review copies available on NetGalley.Upcoming Author Events:-Saturday October 11, 9:00-5:00pm: Idaho Storyteller Summit, 3833 E Rigby High Ln, Rigby, ID 83442.-Saturday October 18, 12:00pm: Barnes & Noble, 2300 E 17th St Suite #1101, Idaho Falls, ID 83404.-Saturday October 25, Cat Writer's Association "Live in 2025” 31st Annual Communications Conference. CatWriters.comFollow Megan Mary @meganmaryauthor

The Dream Dimensions Book Trailer: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick, Megan Mary, Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy

