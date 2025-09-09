Nora Mental Health Opens Clinic in West Allis Serving Greater Milwaukee Area

Nora Mental Health Nora Mental Health West Allis, WI

Nora Mental Health Launches West Allis Location Offering Therapy Services to Greater Milwaukee Residents

WEST ALLIS, WI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health, a growing national network of mental health care clinics, has opened a new location in West Allis, Wisconsin. Located at 1442 S 92nd St., West Allis, WI 53214, the clinic aims to serve West Allis and the Greater Milwaukee area with accessible, high-quality, and personalized mental health services.

The West Allis clinic provides therapy for individuals, couples, and families, offering support for a wide range of concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship challenges, and life transitions. Services are available both in-person and through secure telehealth appointments, increasing flexibility for clients seeking care.

The clinic accepts most major insurance plans and is designed to make professional mental health services more accessible and inclusive. Clients can expect compassionate, evidence-based care from a team of licensed therapists with diverse backgrounds, languages, and specialties.

“Our goal is to make quality mental health care more available throughout Milwaukee,” said Dr. Ross Freshwater, owner of the West Allis clinic. “Nora Mental Health connects people with highly qualified therapists who are ready to support their journey—whether in-person or online.”

The clinic is currently accepting new clients, and appointments are available immediately. To schedule please visit our website and fill out the client registration form.

Contact Information

To schedule an appointment: Call the clinic directly at (414) 897-9467

Email: noramilwaukee@noramentalhealth.com

Website: http://www.noramentalhealth.com/milwaukee-wisconsin

