A Veteran’s journey from Vietnam to the blue line

Born the eldest of 11 children, Don Johnson was born in the quaint town of Richland Center, Wisconsin. He grew up in what he called a close-knit and supportive household where his parents played influential roles in his life. During his childhood, the family relocated to Bloomer City, Wisconsin, where they settled on a sprawling dairy farm. It was here that he gained valuable insights into the farming lifestyle, learning about the relentless hours and demanding labor that comes with agricultural life.

“Milking a dozen head of cattle by hand is no easy task, but you gradually adapt to the routine and get the hang of it,” he recalled.

After completing high school in May 1966, Johnson’s life took a decisive turn on June 27 when he enlisted in the Army, motivated by a pull to serve his country and to fulfill his long-time dream of flying. Anticipating his impending draft notice in September, he joined the Army early, opting to enter the aviation field where his passion lay.

In February 1967, he deployed to Vietnam, where he served as a crew chief aboard a UH-1 (Huey) helicopter. His responsibilities included maintaining the aircraft to ensure safe operations, and he also served as a door gunner during combat missions. His tour in Vietnam was during the Tet Offensive in 1968 until he completed his service in 1969.

Throughout his deployment, Johnson logged an impressive 1,800 flight hours during numerous combat missions. Once, his helicopter crashed atop a mountain; miraculously, all crew members emerged from the wreckage unharmed. He experienced a second crash that was less severe but still a reminder of the dangers they faced. Based in Sóc Trăng, he mainly flew missions transporting the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) soldiers, flying daily until the very last moment of his deployment.

After completing his military service, Johnson embarked on a fulfilling career with the Wisconsin State Patrol, having served an impressive three decades. Throughout his tenure, he became a dedicated officer known for his commitment to public safety and community service.

For 15 years, he was a skilled pilot in the prestigious police air unit. In this role, he leveraged his expertise in military aviation to assist in various operations, including search and rescue missions, traffic monitoring and pursuit of suspects, all while ensuring the safety of the citizens he protected. His unique combination of skills and dedication made a significant impact on the community he served.

When I asked him if he believed he had more to achieve in life, he thoughtfully replied, “I had three goals on my bucket list: to become a truck driver like my dad, to be a pilot, and to serve as a state trooper. I feel like I’ve accomplished those aspirations, and I’m content.”

Reflecting on his time as a soldier, Johnson said, “I was called to serve, and I embraced that duty with all my heart. Freedom isn’t free, and I hope that I have made a meaningful contribution to help others recognize this vital truth.”