Lab Sync Names Landon Diaz Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lab Sync , a leader in lab automation consulting and innovative technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Landon Diaz as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Diaz will be responsible for leading company-wide operations strategy, ensuring customer value remains at the center of decision-making while building the infrastructure for long-term scalability.Diaz brings a unique blend of commercial, operational, and people-first leadership to Lab Sync. He has built his career at leading lab automation companies, including Biosero, Ziath, and Azenta Life Sciences At Ziath, he served as General Manager for North America and was a key player in positioning the company for its successful acquisition by Azenta, where he went on to build global partnerships with leading automation integrators and gained first-hand experience driving strategic growth on an international scale. He now brings this expertise to Lab Sync as Chief Operating Officer, helping scale the company’s innovative solutions and strengthen its position as a next-generation leader in lab automation."Landon's deep-rooted experience in both dynamic, growth-oriented environments and large, structured organizations is exactly the blend of leadership we need to scale Lab Sync for our next phase of growth," said Jeffrey Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Lab Sync. "His commitment to a people-first culture and his proven ability to drive operational excellence will be instrumental in delivering on our mission to help customers do better science."Diaz's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Lab Sync as the company continues to expand its custom solution projects and innovative product portfolio, including mobile robots, media dispensers, and its SyncSuite software."I am thrilled to join the Lab Sync team and contribute to a company with such a clear vision for the future of laboratory science," said Landon Diaz. "The unique combination of a customer-centric focus and a relentless drive for innovation is what sets this team apart. I look forward to leading our operations and empowering our talented team to deliver scalable solutions that transform our clients' work."Diaz's bio is available on the Lab Sync About page ***About Lab SyncLab Sync is a leading provider of lab automation solutions, specializing in applying innovative thinking and cutting-edge technology to solve the most pressing challenges in medicine discovery and research. With a culture built on trust, experience, and a commitment to doing the right thing for the customer, Lab Sync delivers robust and innovative systems that turn ideas into execution. The company is currently expanding its portfolio to include a comprehensive ecosystem of products designed to power the next generation of orchestrated scientific discovery.

