CALLMESHOTTI CELEBRATES TRIUMPH IN NEW ANTHEMIC SINGLE “WE DID IT!”
A triumphant, high-energy hip-hop anthem by CallMeShotti and The Philly Sports Guy, celebrating wins, pride, and perseverance — produced by Herb Middleton.
Produced by legendary Grammy-nominated Herb Middleton, “We Did It!” delivers bold horns, gritty East Coast drums, and powerful lyrics that echo the feeling of a last-second game-winner or a life milestone hard-earned. From the streets of Philly to the stadium lights, the song is built for champions.
With The Philly Sports Guy’s larger-than-life presence and CallMeShotti’s lyrical finesse, this record is equal parts rally cry and NFL Football season banger.
Whether you're winning in life, sports, or your personal journey — “We Did It!” is your soundtrack.
Stream “We Did It!” now!
Spotify | Apple Music | Tidal | YouTube
https://ditto.fm/we-did-it-callmeshotti
For more about Shotti, his music, and upcoming performances, visit www.CallMeShotti.com.
About Shotti:
Shotti is a Philadelphia-based hip-hop artist known for his authentic storytelling and genre-bending sound. With a growing discography and recent media features, Shotti is quickly emerging as one of hip-hop’s most promising independent voices.
