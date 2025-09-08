CALLMESHOTTI CELEBRATES TRIUMPH IN NEW ANTHEMIC SINGLE “WE DID IT!”

We Did It! Album Cover (Single)

A triumphant, high-energy hip-hop anthem by CallMeShotti and The Philly Sports Guy, celebrating wins, pride, and perseverance — produced by Herb Middleton.

We Didn’t Just Make a Song — We Made an Anthem. ‘We Did It!’ captures that moment when hard work pays off and the whole city’s energy locks in behind you. Feels like a victory lap.” — Shotti

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip-Hop artist CallMeShotti teams up with hometown favorite The Philly Sports Guy to release the upbeat and triumphant anthem “We Did It!” — a high-energy celebration of victory, perseverance, and Philly pride. The track drops August 18, 2025 at 12:00 AM on all streaming platforms. Produced by legendary Grammy-nominated Herb Middleton , “We Did It!” delivers bold horns, gritty East Coast drums, and powerful lyrics that echo the feeling of a last-second game-winner or a life milestone hard-earned. From the streets of Philly to the stadium lights, the song is built for champions.With The Philly Sports Guy’s larger-than-life presence and CallMeShotti’s lyrical finesse, this record is equal parts rally cry and NFL Football season banger.Whether you're winning in life, sports, or your personal journey — “We Did It!” is your soundtrack.Stream “We Did It!” now!Spotify | Apple Music | Tidal | YouTubeFor more about Shotti, his music, and upcoming performances, visit www.CallMeShotti.com About Shotti:Shotti is a Philadelphia-based hip-hop artist known for his authentic storytelling and genre-bending sound. With a growing discography and recent media features, Shotti is quickly emerging as one of hip-hop’s most promising independent voices.Interviews, Media inquiries, or Advance review copies, please contact:Publicist Tammy Reese of Visionary Minds Public Relations and Media by email tammyreesemedia@gmail.com

