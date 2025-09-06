SVCV Global to Launch Its First Fund and Announce New Executives

headquarters layout design

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVCV Global, the newly established next-generation luxury and media conglomerate based in New York City, is launching its first investment fund, "The Next-Gen Cultural Leaders," in January 2026, aiming to acquire 10-20 young brands in media, fashion, entertainment, and luxury.

The firm is also announcing its first round of hirings, the C-suite-level executives board, at the end of October 2025.

Positioned at the intersection of fashion, media, and culture, SVCV Global is building a new model for global expansion, blending luxury craftsmanship with next-generation creativity. The company’s first fund will mark the official beginning of its ambitious growth strategy, designed to consolidate forward-thinking brands under one integrated platform.

Funded by the artist and entrepreneur Saint Lamas, the group aims at empowering young founders and at becoming the next big luxury and media conglomerate in the world, looking ahead to a public listing at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in a few years.

Self-labeled as a "Dark Luxury and New Media" conglomerate, the group hopes to create a community-like institution for founders by leveraging infrastructure and global bases and to help them create the brands that will become the powerhouses and heritage of tomorrow.

"As a young founder myself, I know how hard it is to be taken seriously and valued when you are so young. Ageism also existed the opposite way. So, for me, it's really important to provide a safe place and foundation for younger founders to have access to all instruments and remedies available in the business and financial world to thrive. At SVCV, we have no intention to take over or shut down companies but to empower the founder's vision and legacy and elevate them to a new level. As a creative mind, I will count on the top executives in business and finance to help me bring the vision to reality and execute the plans aggressively and smoothly. All with the vision of the founders and investors in mind. "Says Saint Lamas, founder and chairman of SVCV Global, 'My idea is to bring a revolutionary and innovative approach to the conservative worlds of business and finance to prove that we don't need to be boring to create long-term wealth and prestige.'" We can be leaders, successful, and rock stars at the same time," he concluded.

SVCV Global is holding its first investor presentation event in January 2026.

For more updates: www.svcvglobal.com

