VerifiKYC Launches Tech-Enabled Tenant & Client Verification Platform in India

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerifiKYC, a newly launched tech-driven background verification and KYC service, today announced the rollout of its platform designed to help landlords, employers, and businesses verify identity, documents, and crime records instantly and securely.The platform provides a seamless KYC solution by enabling users to verify PAN, Aadhaar, Driving License, Passport, and Voter ID, with added features such as face match, selfie capture, and criminal record checks.“Fraud and identity theft are on the rise in India, and businesses need a reliable, compliant, and user-friendly solution. VerifiKYC is designed to bridge this gap with an affordable and fast verification process,” said Praveen H, Founder of VerifiKYC.VerifiKYC complies with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, ensuring user data privacy and secure handling. The service is available both through a web app and WhatsApp-enabled verification flow, making it accessible to individuals and enterprises of all sizes.🔑 Key Features of VerifiKYC:Instant KYC verification (PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, DL)Selfie capture & face match verificationCrime record checks & background verification reportsTenant, employee, and client onboarding supportLegally compliant with DPDP Act, 2023VerifiKYC is positioned to serve landlords, employers, HR professionals, fintechs, and small businesses who need affordable background checks to prevent fraud and ensure trust.About VerifiKYCVerifiKYC is a Bangalore-based KYC and background verification platform under Real Technologies, founded by Praveen H. The platform provides instant, secure, and compliant verification services for individuals and businesses across India.

