Satya Incense celebrates 60 years of tradition, with the world’s largest exported incense. Featuring the iconic Nag Champa, handcrafted with natural ingredients. Women artisans in Mumbai hand-roll Satya Incense, continuing the brand’s 60-year heritage of masala incense making. Satya Incense offers a wide range of fragrances including Nag Champa, Super Hit, White Sage, Dragon’s Blood, Palo Santo, and Natural.

Resource outlines history, Nag Champa origins, product varieties, safety frameworks, anti-counterfeit markers, and how to buy worldwide

From our Mumbai workshops to homes across the globe, Satya Incense carries our founder’s vision: hand-rolled craftsmanship with Nag Champa at the heart of our masala tradition.” — K. S. Nagraj Setty

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satya Incense, the calling name behind a hand-rolled masala incense line crafted by skilled women in Mumbai, has released a consolidated reference covering its origin story, Nag Champa background, popular fragrances and formats, safety considerations, anti-counterfeit identifiers, and purchasing options, including wholesale pathways. The legal company name is Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP; the official website is houseofnagchampa.com.

What is Satya Incense

Satya Incense is hand-rolled masala incense—chemical-free and not animal-tested—produced in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The brand name honors founder Late Shri K. N. Satyam Setty; in Sanskrit, satya means “truth,” echoing the line’s pure, hand-rolled masala approach. The official website, houseofnagchampa.com, reflects the brand’s iconic Nag Champa.

History and Origin

In the 1950s, Late K. N. Satyam Setty arrived in Mumbai and began hand-rolling masala agarbatti, supported by his wife, Kamala Setty. In 1964, they established Shrinivas Sugandhalaya, from which the now-iconic Satya Sai Baba Nag Champa emerged. The name blends family and fragrance: “Nag” from his eldest son, K. S. Nagraj (Nagraj) Setty, and “Champa,” the beloved flower. Through the late 1970s, Nag Champa gained devoted followers in the U.S. and Europe; in 1985, K. S. Nagraj Setty expanded the brand’s reach worldwide. Production continues in Mumbai by Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP, using the original hand-rolled masala method with natural wood powders, resins, and floral oils—the craft that began in a Ghatkopar home.

What is Nag Champa & Why It’s Notable in the Line

Nag Champa is a traditional Indian fragrance built on a sandalwood base with champak (frangipani/plumeria), typically blended with resins, gums, and other floral or spicy notes. The scent is earthy, woodsy, and sweet-floral, used in sticks, soaps, oils, and candles for spiritual and meditative purposes, and associated with purification, relaxation, and creating a peaceful environment.

Satya’s Nag Champa became the defining bestseller through its recognizable sandalwood-and-champa signature and visible hand-rolled masala craftsmanship, while 1960s–70s counterculture and touring musicians helped carry it across the U.S. and Europe. A consistently soothing burn made it a fixture in homes, yoga studios, and spas; early, sustained global distribution aided rebuying. Trust cues include anti-counterfeit packaging (security seal, founder image, clear branding) and ethical signals (natural masala blend, cruelty-free messaging, sustainable bamboo).

Varieties and Formats

The most famous incenses are Nag Champa and Super Hit, followed by Sandalwood, Patchouli, Dragon’s Blood, Oudh, Lavender, Rose, White Sage, Palo Santo, Ajaro, and Natural. Formats include hand-rolled masala sticks (including premium base masala), hand-dipped ranges (Economy, Hexagonal, Regular, Zipper), and dhoop options such as sticks, cones, and backflow cones; some fragrances are also available as oils and soaps.

Benefits and Uses

People light Satya incense to create a calm, pleasant atmosphere with a warm, sweet-earthy aroma for meditation, yoga, puja/rituals, and general relaxation. Commonly highlighted benefits include a consistent, long-lasting fragrance derived from natural wood powders, resins, and floral oils; heritage handcraft from Mumbai that supports spiritual practice; and formulations described as safe and eco-minded, with some lines promoted as meeting international safety standards (e.g., IFRA/REACH).

Safety Notes

Genuine Satya incense sticks—from Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP—are non-toxic hand-rolled masala sticks made with natural wood powders, resins, and floral oils, produced under IFRA/REACH fragrance safety frameworks and free from heavy metals and harmful chemicals such as benzene and toluene. As with all incense, burning releases smoke and fine particles; public-health guidance recommends good ventilation and moderated use, especially for people with asthma or sensitivities.

Anti-Counterfeit Guidance

- Counterfeits are a known issue. Genuine Satya Nag Champa boxes feature:

- Clear Satya / Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP brand name

- A 3D security sticker sealing the pack

- The founder Late K. N. Satyam Setty’s image on the back

Inside, 15 g packs are properly wrapped and typically contain 13 hand-rolled masala sticks. Fakes may omit the seal, use altered logos, omit the founder image/brand name, have flimsy inner packaging, and smell smoky or chemical rather than warm and natural.

Where to Buy

India (official)

- Official store (manufacturer): House of Nag Champa — Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP. Pan-India shipping and full catalog. Contact details and policies are listed on the site.

Global (online)

- Major marketplaces: Amazon and other large retailers stock Satya (e.g., Nag Champa, Super Hit). Verify the seller of record before purchase.

Incense shops

- Many reputable incense/wellness retailers carry Satya; look for clear manufacturer attribution in listings.

Wholesale / Distributors (worldwide)

- Apply direct to the manufacturer: official Satya Distributor program (Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP) offers wholesale pricing and onboarding via an online form at House of Nag Champa.

- Satya Wholesale guide: Step-by-step buying and compliance guidance from the manufacturer is available at House of Nag Champa.

About Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP

Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (MUM) LLP is the Mumbai-based maker behind Satya Incense, known for hand-rolled masala agarbatti crafted with natural wood powders, resins, and floral oils. The company’s heritage includes the creation of Satya Sai Baba Nag Champa in the 1960s and continued production in Mumbai using the original hand-rolled method.

Satya Incense – The Fragrant Journey from India to the World

