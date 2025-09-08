Delta Fringe Officially Launches — Bringing the Fringe Forward

Delta Fringe, Bringing the Fringe Forward

Our Mission is to Stand with Innovators and with the Warfighter, Translating Technology into Capability, and Capability into Advantage.” — Luke Miller

BENNETTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delta Fringe today announced its official launch, bringing trusted technical leadership to the intersection of advanced technology and national security. Founded by defense semiconductor veteran Luke Miller, Delta Fringe is dedicated to Bringing the Fringe Forward — ensuring that breakthrough innovations, sometimes on the fringe in RF, FPGA, ASIC, SIGINT, Security, Radar, and Electronic Warfare, are understood, trusted and adopted where they matter most.“Delta Fringe is built on faith, service, and family,” said Luke Miller, Founder of Delta Fringe. “I Love God, I Love this country, I Love my family and I Love the Warfighter. Those values shape every decision we make and every partnership we form. Our mission is to stand with innovators and with the Warfighter, translating technology into capability, and capability into advantage.”Delta Fringe provides strategy, technical advisory, and program alignment services that help defense and semiconductor leaders position their innovations within the Department of Defense. With a focus on trust, expertise and humility, the company serves as a force multiplier for organizations navigating the demands of High Reliability, Security, Size, Weight, Power/Thermal, Cost, and Speed that is needed to give our Warfighters the Asymmetric Advantage.“From spectrum to silicon, and from lab to fab to battlefield, mastery across domains determines mission success,” Miller said. “Delta Fringe exists to bring clarity, credibility, and conviction into that process — so our Nation remains ready.”

