Made in USA One® Delivers Food Security & Truth in Labeling for America’s Ranchers
MIUSA.ONE gives ranchers MCOOL-level certification today, preparing farms for USDA, DoD, and school lunch supply chains.
CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Congress debates the return of MCOOL (Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling), Made in USA One LLC (MIUSA.ONE) has taken the lead with a private certification system that delivers food security and healthy food standards now.
“Little Beef is fighting Big Beef,” said Adam Reiser, Co-Founder & CEO. “Our certification proves cattle are truly born, raised, and processed in the United States—without waiting for Washington. Blockchain, AI, and IoT make it real today.”
MIUSA.ONE’s Made in USA Certified® and Product of USA Certified® programs establish an immutable chain-of-custody from pasture to plate, preparing farms for USDA contracts, DoD procurement, and school lunch programs.
Federal leaders agree: Robert Kennedy Jr. at HHS has highlighted that nutrition and food security are national security. At the same time, USDA’s Dr. Rollins has emphasized the importance of origin verification and labeling integrity.
“When MCOOL returns, it adds teeth,” Reiser added. “But the truth is—we don’t need to wait. Made in USA One is already protecting farmers, families, and the food supply today.”
