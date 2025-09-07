Virtue Books on a Mission to Create Australia Saints

Banner of Carlo Acutis in the Vatican, taken by Caroline Khouri Logo for Virtue Books and Gifts

Virtue Books celebrates the canonisation of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati with a mission to raise more Australian saints.

In hundreds of years, Catholics will still be talking about Carlo Acutis, just like we talk about many great saints from the early church.” — Caroline Khouri

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 7th, Pope Leo VII will be canonising Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati as saints. This is a historic occasion as it will be the first time a millennial has ever been canonised. For Catholics around the world, and here in Australia, it is a reminder that holiness is not something distant or impossible, but a real and attainable call for every person.

Virtue Books and Gifts is on a mission not to just have one millennial saint, but the first generation of Australian saints. To support Catholics on their journey to holiness, Virtue Books provides affordable, trustworthy products such as classic spiritual books, Rosaries, and other essentials for prayer.

Many people see sainthood as something only a rare few can achieve. But in reality, everyone is called to become holy. And the canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis will help many people realise that. Virtue Books hopes this canonisation will be a turning point for the faith in Australia, inspiring people to see their own lives as a path to sanctity.

​Virtue Books stands in a long tradition of promoting spiritual reading, a practice embraced by countless saints throughout history. Figures like St. Augustine, St. Alphonsus Liguori, and St. Bernard often wrote of the power of holy books to shape the mind and inspire virtue. By filling people’s minds with the divine, it actually affects the way Christians think and act.

Recognising that different people have different needs, Virtue Books has curated collections for a wide range of readers. Categories such as ‘Uni Catholics’, ‘Kids’, and ‘Parents’ ensure that no matter what stage of life someone is in, they can find resources that encourage them on the path of holiness. They want to make it clear that holiness can be found in any state of life, even as a teenager like Blessed Carlo.

This work has not gone unnoticed. Virtue Books enjoys the support of respected Catholic organisations such as Parousia Media, St Paul’s Publications, Australian Catholic Business Search, Little Saints by Norma, and Pockets of Heaven. Together, they form a growing network of apostolates dedicated to renewing Catholic culture in Australia.

Caroline Khouri, the founder of Pockets of Heaven, travelled to the Vatican for the canonisation. She commented, “Carlo Acutis is the perfect example of how to be faith-filled in the ordinary, a great example for my students as an RE teacher. I’m heading back for the canonization because I love the authenticity of being able to share real experiences, and this is a piece of history in the making. In hundreds of years, Catholics will still be talking about Carlo Acutis, just like we talk about many great saints from the early church. I'm looking forward to seeing the many fruits of the canonisation and Virtue Books' mission throughout the future.”

To learn more about Virtue Books, go to www.virtuebooks.com.au

