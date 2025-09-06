India’s Mental Health Mission, MindBharat, Launches as Author Paras Panjwani Steps Into Mental Health Policy Dialogue

MindBharat, India’s Mental Health Mission, officially launched in September 2025. Paras Panjwani, Author and Psychology Expert, Founder of MindBharat.

INDIA, September 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindBharat, India’s Mental Health Mission, has been officially launched by author and psychology expert Paras Panjwani . Designed as a free, citizen-led movement, MindBharat seeks to unite voices nationwide and place mental health firmly within India’s national priorities and policy dialogue.The launch comes at a time when India, home to one of the world’s largest youth populations, faces increasing challenges of stress, anxiety, and mental health stigma. Despite growing awareness, the conversation around mental health often remains fragmented or limited to individual care. MindBharat seeks to shift this narrative by creating a platform where citizens, institutions, and policymakers come together to address the issue collectively.Membership in MindBharat is free and open to all, with a focus on uniting citizens across India. Supporters who join the movement receive regular mission updates, insights, and opportunities to add their voice to a growing community that advocates for systemic reform. By engaging citizens at scale, MindBharat aims to transform mental health from a private struggle into a recognized national priority.“India’s future strength depends not only on personal resilience but also on thoughtful recognition of mental health in our national priorities,” said Paras Panjwani, Founder of MindBharat. “MindBharat is about creating a constructive platform where citizens, institutions, and policymakers can work together to strengthen the nation’s mental resilience.”Highlighting the inclusive nature of the mission, Panjwani added: “Every supporter strengthens this movement. Whether you are a student, professional, or policymaker, joining MindBharat means adding your voice to India’s collective mental health journey.”Paras Panjwani is an author and psychology expert recognized for his debut book, Shift Your Perspective . He is the Founder of MindBharat, India’s Mental Health Mission, and an emerging voice in public policy discussions on mental health and resilience. His mission-driven work bridges psychology, mindset development, and national reform, positioning him as a recognized voice in psychology and mental health reform.Join the Mission: https://mindbharat.com

