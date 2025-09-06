RE: Traffic Alert- Swamp Rd, Fair Haven

Roadway back open

From: Boston, Daniel via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, September 5, 2025 7:26 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert- Swamp Rd, Fair Haven

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Swamp Rd in Fair Haven is closed on both ends at the intersections with VT Route 4a and VT Route 22a due to a structure fire.

This incident is expected to last for the next two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.