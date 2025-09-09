Acclaimed Pianist, Calvin Leung, From ABC's The Piano Opens Up About Relearning How to Walk and How Music Saved Him

Melbourne Pianist Calvin Leung sits in front of a grand piano at Bakehouse Studios

After surgery left him in a wheelchair, Calvin Leung found healing in music. He is now a celebrated pianist from ABC’s TV show The Piano and in high demand.

The piano is what saved my life and I hope to save lives through my piano.” — Calvin Leung

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Melbourne pianist Calvin Leung , recently featured on ABC’s hit TV show The Piano, is sharing the powerful story behind his music and how the piano helped him survive after a life-changing surgery left him in a wheelchair.Appearing on the show’s inaugural season, hosted by Amanda Keller with secret judges Harry Connick Jr. and Andrea Lam, Calvin stunned commuters at Southern Cross Station with his heartfelt performance of Taylor Swift's Love Story, earning him a standing ovation.But what viewers didn’t see was his journey of resilience. At just 24 years old, Calvin underwent a right knee reconstruction after a casual game of tennis.However, complications left him unable to walk, facing excruciating pain and the possibility he might never stand or walk properly again.“It was the darkest period of my life relearning how to stand, sit, or even push a shopping trolley, but the piano became my lifeline. It gave me purpose and probably saved my life,” said Calvin.Over 18 months and multiple surgeries, Calvin fought his way back, aided by physiotherapy and countless hours at the piano.Twelve years on from his first surgery, Calvin now walks with a slight limp, but his musical journey has soared.While recovering, he devoted himself to expanding his repertoire and skills that now make him one of Melbourne’s most sought-after pianists.Calvin was fortunate enough to keep his residency at the prestigious RACV City Club where he continues to perform regularly, whilst also playing piano at weddings, high-profile corporate events, and private functions.Following his appearance on The Piano, Calvin has been focused on his original music, which include his two latest releases My True Love , a modern classical piece, and One More Time , a moving piano-vocal ballad written in tribute to a close friend who passed away in 2023.Both compositions are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming platforms.Calvin’s inspiring story and artistry have also led to collaborations with major music brands, including Roland Australia and Casio Music Australia, partnerships he describes as “a dream come true.”“I am extremely thankful to have been chosen to be on The Piano. Hearing so many inspiring stories reinforced my own belief in the power of music and I want to continue creating something greater through the piano.”ABOUT CALVIN LEUNGCalvin Leung is an award-winning pianist with over 20 years of experience performing on TV, radio and live events both locally and overseas. He is also currently the resident pianist at the RACV City Club.

My True Love by Calvin Leung

