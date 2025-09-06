Hawaiʻi State Judiciary Warns Public About Scam Calls Spoofing Supreme Court Clerk’s Office Number

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning the public about a new scam in which callers pretend to be from the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Clerk’s Office.

In recent days, several people have reported receiving calls from individuals falsely claiming to represent the clerk’s office. To make the scheme appear legitimate, the caller “spoofs” the Judiciary’s official phone number so that it appears on caller ID as though the call is coming from the Supreme Court Clerk’s Office.

The scammer tells the recipient that they must report to the clerk’s office immediately or pay a fee to avoid arrest.

These calls are not from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary. They are fraudulent attempts to intimidate people into paying money they do not owe.

This scam follows a familiar pattern. In the past, scammers have impersonated court staff to threaten people with arrest for failing to appear for jury duty or claimed that individuals owed money for nonexistent traffic citations. They have also spoofed courthouse and law enforcement phone numbers and even posed as law enforcement officers or investigators with the Attorney General’s Office.

Important facts to remember:

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary does not call, email, or text to demand payment or personal information for court-related matters.

Official notices from the courts are sent by U.S. mail, unless you have contacted the Judiciary first with a specific question.

The courts will never:

Ask for your Social Security number, credit/debit card details, or bank account information over the phone or by email. Demand immediate payment using pre-paid debit cards, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or online payment apps to avoid arrest or jail. Instruct you to meet at a courthouse, police station, or other location to make a payment.



Protect yourself from scams:

Hang up immediately if you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from the Judiciary. Do not answer questions or press any numbers.

Delete suspicious texts or emails that appear to come from the Judiciary if you did not contact the Judiciary first. Do not click on links, open attachments, or reply.

Do not trust caller ID. Scammers can “spoof” real phone numbers to make their calls look official.

If you are unsure whether a call or message is legitimate, contact the Judiciary directly using the phone numbers listed on our official website.

If you believe you are in danger or have been threatened by a scammer, call 911. If you have given personal information or sent money to a scammer, report the incident to your local police department, the Federal Trade Commission, and/or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For more information and updates about Judiciary-related scams, visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s Scam Alerts page.