Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of September 1, 2025

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, September 2, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt held a markup and successfully reported the FY26 bill out of subcommittee. The measure prioritizes cutting-edge biomedical research, strengthens our medical supply chains and biodefense infrastructure, and ensures support for rural hospitals and public health programs.

Education & Workforce

Energy & Commerce

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Appropriations held a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Services and General Government Bill. Led by Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce, the measure was approved. The legislation restores fiscal discipline, reins in bureaucratic waste, and safeguards taxpayer dollars. It also strengthens financial and judicial systems, supports small businesses, and invests in cybersecurity and national security—delivering a smarter, more efficient government that puts Americans first.On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education held a hearing called "Foundations First: Reclaiming Reading and Math through Proven Instruction." The U.S. is falling behind its global peers in literacy and numeracy because of decades of progressive ideology. Reading isn’t about guesswork and math isn’t about feelings. Yet the left has pushed these radical agendas. Low reading and math skills don’t just hurt grades—they weaken our economy, workforce, and national security. We know conservative solutions are working. Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama—by rejecting progressive trends and focusing on phonics and arithmetic mastery—raised scores even through the pandemic. This hearing was about reclaiming America’s academic foundations and ensuring every child gains the skills essential to be successful. America’s freedom, prosperity, and national strength depend on it.On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Health held a hearing called "Examining Opportunities to Advance American Health Care through the Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies." During the hearing, members heard ways that AI can help improve care through expedited drug development, reduced administrative burdens, and more.On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Homeland Security held a full committee markup and advanced legislation with bipartisan support to preserve essential tools for our nation’s cybersecurity posture, combat public safety threats, strengthen DHS’s counterterrorism mission, bolster intelligence sharing, and defend our critical infrastructure.

Legislation advanced out of the Committee includes:

H.R. 5079, the Widespread Information Management for the Welfare of Infrastructure and Government (WIMWIG) Act (Garbarino)

H.R. 5078, the Protecting Information by Local Leaders for Agency Resilience (PILLAR) Act (Ogles)

H.R. 1736, the Generative AI Terrorism Risk Assessment Act (Pfluger)

H.R. 2259, the National Strategy for School Security Act (Gonzales)

H.R. 2212, the DHS Intelligence Rotational Assignment Program (Mackenzie)

H.R. 2261, the Strengthening Oversight of DHS Intelligence Act (Hernández)

H.R. 5602, the Pipeline Security Act (Johnson)



Judiciary



On Wednesday, September 3, the Judiciary Committee held a full committee hearing called "Europe’s Threat to American Speech and Innovation," to examine European threats to American free speech and innovation. It also highlighted how European online censorship laws-specifically the United Kingdom's (UK) Online Safety Act (OSA) and the European Union's (EU) Digital Services Act (DSA)-threaten Americans' right to speak freely online in the United States. Additionally, it explained how the UK's Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC) and the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) target American companies and hurt innovation.



Natural Resources



On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 280, the Combatting Obstruction Against Leasing (COAL) Act of 2025 (Hageman)

H.R. 1366, the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act of 2025 (Amodei)

H.R. 3872, the Mineral Extraction for Renewable Industry and Critical Applications (MERICA) Act of 2025 (Fallon)

H.R. 4018, To unleash America’s offshore critical minerals and resources (Ezell)

H.R. 4068, the Streamlining NEPA for Coal Act (Collins)

H.R. 4090, To codify certain provisions of certain Executive Orders relating to domestic mining and hardrock mineral resources, and for other purposes (Stauber)

These bills reinforce the committee's commitment to unleashing American energy dominance by improving access to critical mineral resources, codifying President Trump’s Executive Orders and supporting domestic energy development.



On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 2073, the Defending our Dams Act (Newhouse)

H.R. 3692, To reauthorize the Young Fisherman’s Development Act (Moulton)

H.R. 4255, the Enhancing Safety for Animals Act of 2025 (Gosar)

H.R. 4256, the Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Min)

H.R. 4970, the Orland Project Water Management Act (LaMalfa)

At this hearing, committee members discussed bills that would ensure the long-term operation certainty of the Lower Snake River dams, restore accountability to federal management of the Mexican wolf, and more.



On Friday, September 5, the Committee on Natural Resources held an oversight field hearing in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on the Great American Outdoors Act. The hearing examined opportunities to reauthorize and reform the Great American Outdoors Act to enhance public access, improve infrastructure and create new outdoor recreation opportunities at our national parks.



Rules

On Tuesday, September 2, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.J. Res. 104, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Miles City Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment’’ (Downing)

H.J. Res. 105, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘North Dakota Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ (Fedorchak)

H.J. Res. 106, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Central Yukon Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ (Begich)

H.R. 4553, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 (Fleischmann)

H. Res. 668, Directing the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to continue its ongoing investigation into the possible mismanagement of the Federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, and for other purposes (Jack)

On Tuesday, September 2, the Committee met to consider five items, including measures designed to direct the Oversight Committee to continue their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and fund American energy dominance. Rules Republicans detailed how H. Res. 668 provides for a real investigation into Epstein and a potential government coverup, instead of just releasing files. Furthermore, majority members hammered Democrats over their clear attempts to turn this issue into political theater and failure to talk about this issue at all for years. On H.R. 4553, members highlighted how essential our locks and dams are to countless American communities and their importance for interstate commerce. They also outlined how a reorientation of our energy outlook is essential after years of Biden’s keep-it-in-the-ground agenda.



Small Business



On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called "Wired for Growth: How Expanding Broadband Can Revitalize Rural Small Businesses." The purpose of this hearing was to examine how expanding broadband access can drive economic growth and create new opportunities for rural small businesses.



Transportation and Infrastructure



On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure held a full committee markup, during which Members approved the bipartisan Fixing Emergency Management for Americans (FEMA) Act of 2025. The FEMA Act provides the most robust legislative reform of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and federal disaster assistance programs in decades. The legislation streamlines the federal government’s disaster response and recovery programs while also making FEMA a cabinet-level agency once again that is directly accountable to the President. Additionally, the bill rewards effective state and local preparedness, protects taxpayers, cuts red tape, and ensures that relief efforts are fast, fair, and free from political bias.