After Groundbreaking Surge Making D.C. the Safest City in America, Chief Jessica Taylor Announces Retirement from United States Park Police

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of the Interior announced the retirement of United States Park Police Chief Jessica M.E. Taylor, following years of distinguished service to the American people. Chief Taylor will continue to lead the USPP and assist with crucial surge efforts until her last day on September 20, 2025.

Amid more than two decades of public service, Chief Taylor led the USPP, overseeing critical protection operations across Washington, D.C., New York City and San Francisco. Under her leadership, the USPP has remained committed to its longstanding mission of ensuring the safety and security of national monuments, public lands and millions of visitors each year.

“The Department of the Interior is deeply grateful for Chief Taylor’s unwavering commitment to public service and her dedication to keeping our cities, landmarks and public spaces safe,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Chief Taylor’s leadership, integrity and service to this country will leave a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come.”

During her tenure, Chief Taylor played a significant role in strengthening public safety measures, leading criminal investigations, apprehending individuals suspected of violating federal, state and local laws and safeguarding some of the most iconic national landmarks.

“It has been the greatest honor of my career leading the brave men and women of the United States Park Police,” said Chief Jessica M.E. Taylor. “I leave with immense gratitude and deep respect for this Force and everyone who works with grit and integrity serving in the United States Park Police.”

Chief Taylor’s service to the American people will continue as she embarks on her next role as the Chief Security and Resiliency Officer as a political appointee at the Social Security Administration under President Donald J. Trump.

The Department of the Interior will announce Chief Taylor’s replacement in the coming weeks.

