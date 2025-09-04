The Republican Recap: Week of September 1, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week:

Investing in America’s Energy and National Security ✅

House Republicans and President Trump ran on the promise to unleash American energy production for our energy security and the security of our allies, returning to energy independence instead of relying on our adversaries and maintaining our position on the world stage as a global energy leader. This week, we passed legislation that delivers on those commitments.

This bill ensures our long term national security by investing in the continued modernization of our nuclear weapons stockpile and infrastructure, supporting the U.S. Navy’s nuclear fleet through investments into infrastructure and new technologies, preventing hostile nations and terrorist groups from acquiring nuclear devices or expertise, and banning the sale of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.

Our legislation also boosts our energy security and independence by making historic investments in mining production technologies for critical minerals to reduce reliance on foreign materials. Additionally, the legislation improves and maintains America’s ports and waterways, safeguards taxpayer dollars by cutting funding for Biden-era woke and anti-American energy initiatives like the Department of Energy Office of Energy Justice and Equity, and increases investments to develop new baseload geothermal energy sources.

With this bill, House Republicans are working to ensure that America’s current and future energy needs are met and the security of the American people upheld.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann’s legislation, H.R. 4553, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026, maintains America’s leadership in energy and innovation, supports domestic energy production, improves our energy security, cuts wasteful spending, and counters threats to our national security.

“The cornerstones of President Trump’s and Republicans’ plan to renew America are abundant energy, a strong military, and rebuilt, modern infrastructure projects that replace our crumbling, dated national infrastructure. The passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and Water bill strengthens America by investing in the modernization of our national security and nuclear deterrent, securing American global leadership in new nuclear, funding waterways infrastructure from coast to coast, and reducing our reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals, while being responsible stewards of the American people’s tax dollars. I thank the Trump Administration and my colleagues for their close collaboration and strong support for my bill,” said Rep. Fleischmann.

What Members Said:

Rep. Scott Franklin celebrated the passage of H.R. 4553 as another step forward in rebuilding American energy strength and protecting our critical infrastructure.

Last November, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) Amendment for the Miles City Field Office located in Miles City, Montana, which guides the management of BLM lands in the Miles City Field Office, including land use allocations of areas available for further coal leasing consideration and those that are not.

Staying in line with his administration’s radical ‘Green New Scam’ and anti-American energy agenda, the Biden RMP Amendment allocates a whopping ZERO acres of BLM administered coal as available, and 1,745,040 acres unavailable for further coal leasing consideration in the Miles City Field Office planning area. This radical RMP Amendment limits future coal leasing in the area to essentially none – shutting down domestic energy production, threatening access to affordable, reliable American energy, killing jobs, and negatively impacting the economy in Montana.

We should be encouraging domestic energy production so we can stop relying on foreign nations for our energy, threatening our national security – especially since we produce energy much cleaner and safer than anywhere else in the world. House Republicans passed legislation to overturn the Biden BLM’s disastrous RMP Amendment that crushes domestic production by stifling coal mining in Miles City, Montana.

H.J. Res. 104, introduced by Rep. Troy Downing, expresses congressional disapproval of the RMP Amendment submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Miles City Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment,’’ which essentially ends future coal leasing of BLM lands in the Miles City Field Office area, threatening American energy independence and security.

“The Biden Administration’s outright ban on coal leasing in the Powder River Basin is an intolerable threat to domestic energy production, U.S. national security, and the prosperity of the communities I represent,” said Rep. Downing. “I’m proud to be leading the charge in the House to reverse the Miles City Field Office RMPA to improve access to the affordable, reliable energy that brings the American dream that much closer to hand for countless families in Montana and across the country. I appreciate the support and advocacy of my colleagues from the Treasure State in this fight, and I look forward to seeing this resolution pass the Senate and signed into law by President Trump.”

