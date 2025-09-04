The Republican Recap: Week of September 1, 2025
Investing in America’s Energy and National Security ✅
House Republicans and President Trump ran on the promise to unleash American energy production for our energy security and the security of our allies, returning to energy independence instead of relying on our adversaries and maintaining our position on the world stage as a global energy leader. This week, we passed legislation that delivers on those commitments.
This bill ensures our long term national security by investing in the continued modernization of our nuclear weapons stockpile and infrastructure, supporting the U.S. Navy’s nuclear fleet through investments into infrastructure and new technologies, preventing hostile nations and terrorist groups from acquiring nuclear devices or expertise, and banning the sale of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.
Our legislation also boosts our energy security and independence by making historic investments in mining production technologies for critical minerals to reduce reliance on foreign materials. Additionally, the legislation improves and maintains America’s ports and waterways, safeguards taxpayer dollars by cutting funding for Biden-era woke and anti-American energy initiatives like the Department of Energy Office of Energy Justice and Equity, and increases investments to develop new baseload geothermal energy sources.
With this bill, House Republicans are working to ensure that America’s current and future energy needs are met and the security of the American people upheld.
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann’s legislation, H.R. 4553, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026, maintains America’s leadership in energy and innovation, supports domestic energy production, improves our energy security, cuts wasteful spending, and counters threats to our national security.
“The cornerstones of President Trump’s and Republicans’ plan to renew America are abundant energy, a strong military, and rebuilt, modern infrastructure projects that replace our crumbling, dated national infrastructure. The passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and Water bill strengthens America by investing in the modernization of our national security and nuclear deterrent, securing American global leadership in new nuclear, funding waterways infrastructure from coast to coast, and reducing our reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals, while being responsible stewards of the American people’s tax dollars. I thank the Trump Administration and my colleagues for their close collaboration and strong support for my bill,” said Rep. Fleischmann.
Reversing a Biden-Era RMP Amendment Crushing Montana Coal Mining ✅
Last November, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) Amendment for the Miles City Field Office located in Miles City, Montana, which guides the management of BLM lands in the Miles City Field Office, including land use allocations of areas available for further coal leasing consideration and those that are not.
Staying in line with his administration’s radical ‘Green New Scam’ and anti-American energy agenda, the Biden RMP Amendment allocates a whopping ZERO acres of BLM administered coal as available, and 1,745,040 acres unavailable for further coal leasing consideration in the Miles City Field Office planning area. This radical RMP Amendment limits future coal leasing in the area to essentially none – shutting down domestic energy production, threatening access to affordable, reliable American energy, killing jobs, and negatively impacting the economy in Montana.
We should be encouraging domestic energy production so we can stop relying on foreign nations for our energy, threatening our national security – especially since we produce energy much cleaner and safer than anywhere else in the world. House Republicans passed legislation to overturn the Biden BLM’s disastrous RMP Amendment that crushes domestic production by stifling coal mining in Miles City, Montana.
H.J. Res. 104, introduced by Rep. Troy Downing, expresses congressional disapproval of the RMP Amendment submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Miles City Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment,’’ which essentially ends future coal leasing of BLM lands in the Miles City Field Office area, threatening American energy independence and security.
“The Biden Administration’s outright ban on coal leasing in the Powder River Basin is an intolerable threat to domestic energy production, U.S. national security, and the prosperity of the communities I represent,” said Rep. Downing. “I’m proud to be leading the charge in the House to reverse the Miles City Field Office RMPA to improve access to the affordable, reliable energy that brings the American dream that much closer to hand for countless families in Montana and across the country. I appreciate the support and advocacy of my colleagues from the Treasure State in this fight, and I look forward to seeing this resolution pass the Senate and signed into law by President Trump.”
“This resolution is a critical step toward restoring American energy dominance, a cornerstone of President Trump's agenda to secure our nation's economic and energy future. The BLM’s rule stifles resource development in Montana, limiting access to our abundant natural resources and threatening the livelihoods of our ranchers, energy workers, and small businesses. By imposing burdensome land management policies, it undermines the very communities that power our great nation,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert. “H.J. Res. 104 aligns directly with President Trump's vision to unleash American energy by removing regulatory barriers and prioritizing domestic production. This resolution ensures our lands are used to bolster energy security, not obstruct it. By passing H.J. Res. 104, we reject bureaucratic overreach and champion affordable, reliable energy for all Americans. Let's stand with President Trump's mission to make America energy dominant, protect jobs, and empower our communities.”
Rep. Ryan Zinke emphasized that H.J. Res. 104 overturns Biden's reckless Miles City plan, which would have done irreparable harm to Montana's economy and weakened our energy security.
Promoting Energy Development and Production in North Dakota ✅
In early January, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the North Dakota Field Office to replace the 1988 RMP, guiding management of BLM lands across North Dakota for the next 20 years. This includes 58,500 acres of BLM-administered surface land and 4.1 million acres of BLM-administered mineral estate.
Once again, the Biden Administration put their ‘Green New Scam’ agenda and radical environmental activists over American energy security, jobs, and a strong economy: the Biden-era North Dakota RMP severely limits oil and gas development and coal leasing in the state, crushing future development, domestic energy production, and the benefits that come with it. The harmful RMP would end leasing on over four million acres – 99 percent of federal coal acreage – and prevent leasing on 213,000 acres – 44 percent of federally owned fluid mineral acreage – of North Dakota federal lands.
This is unacceptable, and will only hurt North Dakotans, the state’s economy, the job market, and national energy security. We must unleash American energy, not shut it down. House Republicans passed legislation to reverse this burdensome RMP and unshackle energy development and production in North Dakota, lowering costs for hardworking families, creating jobs, and bolstering our national security.
Rep. Julie Fedorchak’s legislation, H.J. Res. 105, nullifies the Bureau of Land Management rule relating to ‘‘North Dakota Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ that severely restricts coal leasing and mineral resource development in North Dakota, hindering the expansion of American energy production and the economic opportunities it provides.
“Yesterday’s vote reaffirms a simple fact: the Biden administration’s Resource Management Plan for North Dakota was deeply misguided,” said Rep. Fedorchak. “At a time when energy demand is reaching record highs and Americans want to pay less for everything, locking up responsible energy development is the exact opposite of what we need. I’m grateful to my House Republican colleagues for their support that unleashes North Dakota’s energy resources for the betterment of America. I urge the Senate to act swiftly to reverse this harmful policy.”
Chairman Tim Walberg highlighted that H.J. Res. 105 reverses a burdensome Biden Administration rule that limited energy production and raised costs on hardworking Americans.
Unleashing Alaska’s Mineral Resources and Energy Development ✅
In November 2024, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the Central Yukon region of Alaska, guiding the allocation of public land use in the region, including mineral and energy resource development. The planning area is made up of roughly 55.7 million acres, with about 13.3 million of those acres being public lands managed by the BLM Central Yukon Field Office.
This disastrous RMP designates 21 areas of critical environmental concern or research natural areas, consisting of around 3.6 million acres – imposing federal red-tape that blocks resource development such as pipeline and oil and gas development, significantly hindering energy production in the region. The economic impacts from shutting down mineral exploration and development will only harm Alaska and hardworking Americans, with no payoff. Crushing domestic energy production in Alaska by impeding resource development, including pipeline and oil and gas development, kills jobs and threatens America’s energy, and therefore national, security.
House Republicans passed legislation to stop these burdensome and damaging restrictions on energy development in the Central Yukon region of Alaska, unleashing American energy, safeguarding jobs, shoring up energy security, and lowering energy costs for hardworking Americans. It’s past time we unlock Alaska’s full potential and unleash its extensive energy and mineral resources.
H.J. Res. 106, introduced by Rep. Nick Begich, reverses the Bureau of Land Management rule relating to ‘‘Central Yukon Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ that blocks resource development such as pipeline and oil and gas development in the region, hurting energy production and crushing job creation.
“The 2024 Central Yukon plan locks up more than 13 million acres of public land in one of Alaska’s most impoverished regions and blocks projects vital to our nation’s energy security and economic future,” said Rep. Begich. “With this resolution, we are restoring balance to federal land policy and ensuring that Alaska can responsibly contribute to America’s energy and mineral independence. Alaskans know how to balance stewardship and development, and I am proud to have championed this legislation in the House that restores responsible management of our state’s resources.”
