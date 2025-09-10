Golden Software Expands 3D Drillhole Visualization and Overall Useability in Surfer Mapping Package

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Software has continued to enhance the 3D drillhole viewing functionality in the latest release of its Surfer mapping and 3D visualization software package. Overall, the new version of Surfer provides users with several upgrades to save time and streamline creation of subsurface maps.“Surfer remains the most powerful 3D subsurface visualization package for users in numerous technical and scientific professions, and our recent enhancements to 3D drillhole viewing has significantly expanded its applicability in the energy, hydrology, and environmental monitoring sectors,” said Surfer Product Manager Kari Dickenson. “All users will find something to like in the latest version.”Surfer is used by more than 100,000 people worldwide, many involved in environmental consulting, water resources, engineering, mining, oil & gas exploration, and geospatial projects. The software has been relied upon for more than 40 years by users in numerous disciplines to quickly transform complex data into superior 2D and 3D visuals with accuracy.Known for its fast and powerful contouring algorithms that regularly outperform more expensive packages, Surfer enables users to model data sets, apply an array of advanced analytics tools, and visually communicate the results in a way that even the non-technical stakeholders can understand.Divided into two categories – 3D View and Enhanced Usability – the following upgrades have been made in the latest release of Surfer available today:3D ViewingCreate, Edit, and Export Contact Points in Drillholes – Presenting drillhole data in colorful and easy-to-understand graphical formats in Surfer just got easier. With criteria defined by the user to identify different contacts in drillholes, such as lithologic formation, mineralization zones, or time horizons, Surfer automatically finds and places points at the contact between the units. The user can edit the points and then export them for gridding and creation of a new surface for viewing in 3D. This is a huge time saver for users with dozens or hundreds of drillholes.Multiple Light Sources – Users no longer have to choose what to illuminate in their 3D model. The 3D View now offers up to four different light sources so the entire model, both subsurface drillholes and surfaces for example, can be fully illuminated in varying and even perpendicular orientations for more effective viewing.Rename Layers –Users can now organize their content in the 3D view by renaming each of the layers, making it easier to find the one(s) you want to select and work with.Enhanced UsabilityLegends for Base Layers with Unique Value Symbology – Surfer users can automatically generate Legends with the appearance, content, and alignment desired by the user, eliminating the time-consuming need to create Legends by hand. Not only is Legend creation automated, but the results are more professional looking and easier to understand. There are seven new Legend functions:• Create names for unique value attributes,• Display only the properties that are applied in the layer,• Change the size of the line sample in the legend,• Change the size of the symbol sample in the legend,• Set alignment of samples as left, center, or right,• Put the line style around a polygon fill sample,• Separate attribute samples, such as polylines and polygons, into different rows.Change Font Sample Script – Users can readily change the font type and size in many text objects in their project. Surfer offers a sample script that users can modify and run to change the text on axes, labels, contours, and other objects. The fast-running script eliminates manual font edits.Surfer Beta AvailableGolden Software has released a Beta version of Surfer simultaneously with the new version to give customers a chance to try out new features and provide feedback while they are still in development. Users may find the Beta version by clicking File | Online | Try Beta Version from within Surfer.“In the Beta features, we focused on enabling users to create maps and visualizations faster than before while also making it easier to present and communicate subsurface information,” said Dickenson.The new Beta features are available for testing now.Automatic Surface Creation – Building on the ability described above to create contact points in drillholes, Surfer now automatically connects the points to generate surfaces of lithologic formations, mineralization zones, and other features. Users have the option of defining each surface as ‘depositional’ or ‘erosional’ to limit its cross-cutting characteristics.Import/Export AutoCAD DWG Files – Once only able to support AutoCAD DXF format files, Surfer now imports DWG files which contain all of the layer information from an AutoCAD model. Each layer can be made into a separate base layer in Surfer, allowing the user to select and use specific content from the model. This enables Surfer users to derive the entire content of an AutoCAD model in an organized manner.Add Contour Layer to the Legend – Once a manual task, Contour Layers and their colors can automatically be added to the legend in the title block of their Surfer project.Add Drillholes without Symbology to Legend – Users now have complete control over including drillholes in the legend even if no symbology is used.Record 3D Views – For colleagues that do not have Surfer for viewing 3D maps, users can now record a visualization of their models, turning and twisting them to enable a viewer to see the information from many perspectives or using the mouse to point at key features. The recording can be saved as an MP4 file and sent to a colleague.About Golden SoftwareFounded in 1983, Golden Software is a leading developer of scientific visualization software at a great value. Its customer base includes over 100,000 professionals involved in environmental services, engineering consulting, resource exploration and extraction, applied science, business, education, and government in nearly 190 countries and territories. Golden Software offers two products: Surferfor gridding, mapping & 3D visualization system and Grapher™ for 2D and 3D graphing. Golden Software offers its clients personalized support invested in their success.

