Utility work may cause short delays on I-25 south of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Drivers on Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Colorado can expect minor delays next week due to utility work.

Contractors with Black Hills Energy will be working on a power line crossing project on I-25 near mile marker 1.64. Work is expected to start early next week with project duration of up to three days

Traffic both southbound and northbound will be stopped periodically for up to 10 minutes at a time while lines are moved across the highway. The northbound lanes will see a lane closure for equipment staging, with a width restriction of 14 feet. The southbound lanes will see reduced speeds through the project.

Motorists through the work zone are urged to stay alert and slow down for stopped traffic. Avoid distractions like cell phones when driving.

All work scheduling is weather dependent.