Three ND Schools Honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’ Award

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 5, 2025 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Friday named three North Dakota schools as Blue Ribbon Schools, an honor they earned for the exemplary academic work of their students, teachers and administrators.

The schools are Burlington-Des Lacs Elementary School, in Burlington, about eight miles northwest of Minot; Northern Cass Public School, in Hunter, about 35 miles northwest of Fargo; and Schroeder Middle School in Grand Forks.

The Department of Public Instruction nominated the three schools for Blue Ribbon School honors, which are normally given by the U.S. Department of Education. Since its inception in 1982, the Blue Ribbon program has been jointly administered by the federal agency and state education departments.

The U.S. Department of Education recently notified states that it was ending its role in the program, saying that state administration would allow more flexibility in honoring outstanding schools. “State leaders are best positioned to recognize excellence in local schools, based on educational achievements that align with their communities’ priorities for academic accomplishment and improvement,” the notice says.

The notice encouraged states to honor their 2025 nominees, and Baesler said North Dakota is doing so. All three schools are being recognized as “exemplary high-performing schools” in reading and mathematics.

Baesler noted that the application process for being considered as a Blue Ribbon school involves a great deal of data gathering and staff time.

“The teachers and administrators of these schools have done superlative work in bringing up the academic achievement of their students and serving their families and communities,” Baesler said. “It is only right that we celebrate their excellence.”

Burlington-Des Lacs Elementary has about 415 students in grades prekindergarten through six. Northern Cass Public School has 724 students in grades prekindergarten through 12. Schroeder Middle School has 570 students in grades six through eight.