Innovation Underfoot: ArmorThane and the Future of Veterinary Care Spaces

ArmorThane Installs AquaSafe Flooring at McClure Veterinary Clinic Using Prototype PMC Premier

This floor isn’t just a surface. It’s the foundation of safer care for animals and a better workplace for the people who look after them.” — Troy Bacon

OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArmorThane has installed more than 8,000 square feet of AquaSafe polyurea flooring at the newly constructed McClure Veterinary Clinic in Ozark, Missouri. The installation marked one of the earliest applications of the PMC Premier spray proportioner, a prototype system not yet commercially released.

Durability for Veterinary Environments

Veterinary clinics face demanding conditions for flooring, including frequent cleaning, chemical exposure, and heavy foot traffic from both staff and animals. Conventional flooring systems often deteriorate over time, creating cracks that can harbor bacteria and drive up maintenance costs.

AquaSafe polyurea provides a seamless, non-porous surface engineered to resist water, bacteria, and chemicals. Certified safe for potable water applications, AquaSafe is particularly suited to environments where hygiene and durability are critical.

Innovation in Application

The McClure project highlighted the use of the PMC Premier, a pre-release spray proportioner designed for enhanced precision and control. The system delivered consistent thickness and strong adhesion across thousands of square feet, demonstrating the potential of new spray-applied coating technology in real-world conditions.

Long-Term Benefits

The completed installation equips McClure Veterinary Clinic with flooring intended to perform for decades. The coated surfaces are slip-resistant, easy to sanitize, and durable enough to withstand the daily demands of animal care. These qualities support safer working conditions for staff while reducing the likelihood of costly floor repairs or replacements.

Community Connection

The project also reflects a local connection. ArmorThane is co-owned by Troy Bacon, while McClure Veterinary Clinic is owned by Dr. Meda Bacon. The partnership combined protective coating expertise with veterinary healthcare development in the Ozarks region.

“AquaSafe polyurea creates durable, seamless flooring systems designed for sensitive environments such as veterinary facilities,” said Troy Bacon, Co-Owner of ArmorThane. “The McClure project also served as an important proving ground for the new PMC Premier spray technology.”

About ArmorThane

ArmorThane is a U.S.-based manufacturer of polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings. The company provides solutions for industrial, commercial, and municipal projects worldwide, including infrastructure, containment, and automotive applications.

