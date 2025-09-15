eLeaP Announces Seamless Integration with Deel for Streamlined Performance Management

New Integration Enables Automatic User Synchronization Between Global HR Platform and Performance Management Platform

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eLeaP, a leading Performance Management Platform (PMP) provider, today announced the launch of its direct integration with Deel, the global HR platform for remote teams. This integration enables organizations to efficiently synchronize employee data between their Deel HR system and eLeaP's comprehensive Performance Management Platform, reducing manual data entry and ensuring consistent user management across both systems while unlocking powerful performance management capabilities for distributed teams.The integration represents a significant advancement for organizations managing global workforces, combining Deel's robust HR management capabilities with eLeaP's intuitive, easy-to-use Performance Management Platform that delivers immediate results for any organization. Together, these platforms create a unified ecosystem for managing, evaluating, and developing remote and hybrid teams at scale.Revolutionary Performance Management Meets Global HR ExcellenceeLeaP's Performance Management System revolutionizes how organizations assess teams and individuals, while engaging employees across all locations. At its core, the powerful Reviews System simplifies evaluations with fully customizable templates, supporting peer, self, upward, downward, and team assessments tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. When combined with Deel's comprehensive employee data, organizations can now automatically populate performance reviews with accurate, up-to-date employee information, ensuring seamless evaluation processes for global teams.The integration enables automated review cycles that streamline annual appraisals, onboarding evaluations, and milestone-based check-ins, saving significant time while ensuring consistency across distributed teams. When you add or update employees in Deel, their information automatically syncs to eLeaP, allowing you to include them instantly in performance management workflows, goal-setting initiatives, and development programs.Comprehensive Feature Set for Modern Workforce ManagementBeyond traditional reviews, the integrated solution offers organizations access to eLeaP's full suite of performance management tools. Real-time feedback capabilities allow managers to provide immediate input and recognition, while goal alignment features ensure remote team members remain connected to organizational objectives. Weekly task management and progress tracking tools help maintain productivity and accountability across time zones and geographic boundaries.The platform's comprehensive survey capabilities, including Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) and fully customizable form templates, provide the flexibility to capture meaningful insights from globally distributed teams. These surveys can automatically include newly synchronized employees from Deel, ensuring no team member is overlooked in engagement and satisfaction initiatives.Advanced analytics capabilities reveal trends and identify top performers within the organization, regardless of their location. When integrated with Deel's HR data, these analytics offer keen insights into performance patterns. This data helps organizations pinpoint high-potential employees, address performance gaps, and make informed, data-driven decisions regarding global talent management.Key Features of the eLeaP-Deel Integration:* Simple Setup Process: The integration can be activated with just a few clicks through eLeaP's settings menu, requiring only user authorization to establish the connection between systems.* Automatic User Synchronization: Organizations can instantly pull employee data from their Deel account directly into eLeaP, with the system automatically importing user information and creating corresponding learning profiles.* Real Time Updates: The integration supports ongoing synchronization, allowing teams to update existing user information whenever changes occur in Deel, ensuring data consistency across platforms.* Seamless Onboarding: New users imported through the integration automatically receive welcome emails from eLeaP, streamlining the onboarding process for learning and development programs.* Enhanced 1-on-1 and Check-in Capabilities: Managers can leverage eLeaP's 1-on-1 and check-ins features to foster meaningful connections with remote team members whose information has been seamlessly synchronized from Deel.Addressing Modern Workforce ChallengesAs remote and hybrid work models continue to evolve, organizations face increasing challenges in maintaining consistent performance management practices across distributed teams. The eLeaP-Deel integration directly addresses these challenges by creating a unified workflow that combines comprehensive HR management with sophisticated performance management capabilities."This integration represents our commitment to providing seamless experiences for organizations managing distributed teams," said Don Weobong, CEO at eLeaP. "By connecting directly with Deel, we're eliminating friction points that often prevent companies from maintaining robust performance management systems for their global workforce."The integration also supports eLeaP's commitment to simplicity, innovation, and trust. Organizations benefit from a flexible, centralized performance management solution that's intuitive, customizable, and requires no specialized training. The integrated platform delivers immediate performance enhancements while upholding the reliability and support standards that both companies are renowned for.Availability and SupportThe eLeaP-Deel integration is now available to all eLeaP customers and can be activated immediately through the platform's integrations settings. The company provides comprehensive support for the setup and ongoing use of the integration.Organizations interested in learning more about the integration or eLeaP's full suite of performance management features can contact the company's support team for detailed guidance and assistance.About eLeaPFounded over 20 years ago, eLeaP provides integrated learning management and performance management solutions designed for organizations seeking flexibility, compliance, and comprehensive people development capabilities. The company serves clients across multiple industries, with a particular strength in highly regulated sectors, including life sciences, aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology.For more information about eLeaP, visit www.performance.eleapsoftware.com

