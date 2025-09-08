Franconia Sculpture Park Hosts 29th Annual Art + Artists Celebration

Franconia Sculpture Park in Shafer, MN

A day of creativity and community featuring Indigenous voices, live artist engagement, and new large-scale artwork.

SHAFER, MN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franconia Sculpture Park is proud to host its 29th annual Art + Artists Celebration on Saturday, September 20, 2025, a day dedicated to honoring creativity, community, and the artists who bring bold new visions to life across the park’s 50-acre landscape. Each year, Art + Artists shines a spotlight on the makers behind Franconia’s ever-evolving outdoor museum, offering visitors the chance to engage directly with artists and their creative process.

This year’s theme centers on Two Eyed Sight, looking at the world through the strengths of both Indigenous and Western perspectives for the betterment of all. Artist-Astronomer Annette S. Lee centers this concept in her new exhibition Ancient Echoes: Keepers of Sky. Five current artists-in-residence will be unveiling their new sculptures inspired by their own connections with this theme and the park’s uniquely vivid landscape. With curatorial direction by Jaida Grey Eagle, one of Franconia’s 2025 Artist in Leadership, the day offers opportunities to explore the new, big, bold, contemporary art being made at Franconia, including workshops, tours, and artist talks.

Franconia Sculpture Park, located in Shafer, Minnesota, is recognized nationally as a dynamic hub where art, nature, and community intersect. The park welcomes over 150,000 visitors annually to experience more than 100 contemporary sculptures, public programs, and artist-led initiatives. With a mission to cultivate critical dialogue between artists and audiences, Franconia is dedicated to supporting emerging and established artists while offering visitors a welcoming, inclusive space to connect with art and each other.

Throughout the day, visitors are invited to:

- Meet the artists behind new and in-progress large-scale sculptures.

- Explore freshly installed works across Franconia’s open-air museum.



The celebration is free and open to all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring family and friends, pack a picnic, or enjoy refreshments at Franconia Commons while exploring the park’s expansive grounds.

Event Details:

What: 29th Annual Art + Artists Celebration at Franconia Sculpture Park

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Where: Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail N, Shafer, MN

Cost: Free and open to the public



Franconia’s Open Call fellowships returned in 2025 thanks to philanthropic support from the Terra Foundation for American Art. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

For more information about Franconia Sculpture Park, visit www.franconia.org.

