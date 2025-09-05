DreamNudge Officially Launches: A Fresh Approach to Goal-Setting for Creatives and Multi-Passionates

dreamnudge app now available!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DreamNudge, a new app created by creative, Amy Jans, is now live and available exclusively on Apple. Designed for creatives, multi-passionates, side-hustlers, and ambitious individuals, Dream Nudge helps users plan, track, and follow through on their goals with tools that combine structure, clarity, and inspiration.

Features Designed for Real Life

Dream Nudge brings together multiple goal-setting and mindset tools in one place:

Dream Planner — Weekly and daily planning to stay on track.

Habit Garden — Build and strengthen habits through consistent tracking.

Clarity Catcher — Reframe unhelpful thoughts with CBT-inspired prompts.

CEO of Dreams — Turn overwhelming to-do lists into focused, strategic plans.

Dream Garden — Organize and prioritize long-term aspirations visually.

Mindset & Manifestation Tools — Affirmation creator, visualization tool, and the 3-6-9 method to keep motivation alive.

This integrated approach supports both productivity and mindset, helping users stay consistent while staying connected to their bigger vision.

Why DreamNudge

“DreamNudge was built for people who are balancing busy lives but still want to make progress on their passion projects,” said Amy Jans, founder of DreamNudge. “It’s a tool that helps you feel supported, organized, and motivated as you move toward your goals, even while navigating the daily stressors of everyday life.”

Availability

DreamNudge is available now, exclusively on the Apple App Store (search “DreamNudge” to download). An Android version is in development. Users can sign up for the newsletter at DreamNudge.com to receive updates, tips, and early access to the Android release.

About DreamNudge

DreamNudge is a productivity-meets-creativity app that blends planning, habit tracking, and mindset tools into a streamlined experience. Dream Nudge empowers creatives, multi-passionates, and ambitious individuals to turn their ideas into action with structure, clarity, and flow.

