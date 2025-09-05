HinduPACT American Hindus Against Defamation Calls for Supporting Georgia Bill to Recognize Hinduphobia as a Hate Crime

American Hindus Against Defamation (AHAD) HinduPACT

SB 375 ensures Hindu Georgians receive equal protection under state law

SB 375 recognizes that Hinduphobia is real. From misrepresentation in schools to occasional vandalism of temples, Hindus in Georgia face unique challenges that have gone unnoticed in the law.” — Surinder Dhar

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HinduPACT ’s American Hindus Against Defamation congratulates the introduction of Senate Bill 375, groundbreaking legislation sponsored by Senators John Still (48th), Mike Jones (10th), Andrés Esteves (35th), and Lisa Dixon (45th). The bill requires Georgia state agencies to recognize and address Hinduphobia in anti-discrimination and hate-crime laws.If enacted, SB 375 will clearly define Hinduphobia in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, ensuring Hindu individuals and communities receive equal protection under the law. For the first time in Georgia’s history, courts will be permitted to consider anti-Hindu bias when determining if a crime was motivated by hate.Key Provisions of SB 375• Requires all state agencies, boards, and commissions to adopt the Act’s definition of Hinduphobia in rules and regulations that prohibit discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin.• Allows judges and juries to take into account evidence of Hinduphobia when determining if an offense was driven by anti-Hindu animus.• Provides comprehensive definitions of Hinduphobia, including stereotypes, prejudice, and aggressive actions toward Hindus.• Ensures compatibility with existing civil rights and hate crime frameworks while maintaining the law’s integrity through non-severability and effective date provisions.Legislative Voices“Our commitment to equality demands that we confront all forms of religious bias,” said Senator John Still. “By explicitly naming and defining Hinduphobia, we ensure it cannot hide in the shadows of our statutes.”“Georgia’s legal system must reflect the diversity of its communities,” added Senator Mike Jones. “SB 375 closes a critical gap, giving courts and agencies the tools to protect Hindu Georgians from discrimination and violence.”Community VoicesHinduPACT leaders enthusiastically supported the measure, calling it a historic move toward justice and recognition for Hindu Americans.“This legislation recognizes what our community has long endured. Hinduphobia is real, and it is on the rise," said Surinder Dhar, HinduPACT Georgia Lead. “From misrepresentation in schools to occasional vandalism of temples, Hindus in Georgia face unique challenges that until now went unnoticed in the law. SB 375 changes that reality.”“American Hindus have made significant contributions to Georgia’s cultural, economic, and civic life,” stated Ajay Shah, Executive Chair of HinduPACT. “By enshrining protections against Hinduphobia, Georgia affirms that Hindus deserve the same dignity and security as every other community.”“This bill recognizes the lived reality of Hindus, whose faith, traditions, and identity are too often misunderstood or dismissed,” said Deepti Mahajan, President of HinduPACT. “By acknowledging Hinduphobia in law, Georgia ensures that Hindus are seen, heard, and protected as an essential part of our state’s diverse democracy.”BackgroundAlthough federal law bans religious discrimination, gaps in enforcement at the state level have left Hindu Americans vulnerable. SB 375 addresses this gap by officially defining Hinduphobia, making sure Georgia’s laws clearly protect Hindus from bias-based discrimination and violence.The legislation builds on existing state civil rights frameworks and aligns with recommendations from civil rights organizations, scholars, and community advocates who have long called for recognizing Hinduphobia as a distinct form of hate.Not passing SB 375 would leave Hindu Georgians without clear protections against discrimination or hate crimes. Judges, juries, and agencies would still lack the necessary tools to properly identify and address anti-Hindu bias—perpetuating a legal blind spot that allows prejudice to continue unchecked.Next Steps & Call to ActionSenate Bill 375 has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where public hearings and stakeholder testimonies will be scheduled. HinduPACT AHAD encourages faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and community members to participate in these hearings and stand in solidarity with Hindu Georgians in support of this historic legislation.HinduPACT urges all Hindus in Georgia, families, temples, cultural organizations, student associations, and community networks to come together in this effort. By uniting, the community can make sure that the voices of Hindu Americans are heard clearly in the state legislature.We also encourage Georgia residents to visit the HinduPACT Action Center and directly contact their elected officials to make their voices heard.

