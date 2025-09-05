The Science of First Impressions: New Book The Gentleman’s Edge Redefines Style and Social Savvy for Modern Men

Jim Harris

TOWNVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike traditional men’s style books that focus on “wear this, not that,” The Gentleman’s Edge by Jim Harris begins with the hard science behind first impressions. Drawing on psychology and neuroscience, the book explores how first impressions are formed in as little as milliseconds, why they last, and how men can harness this knowledge to present themselves with confidence and credibility in their business, personal, and social lives.

From there, Harris equips readers with the tools to consistently create and continue positive first impressions—integrating wardrobe, grooming, and body language into a holistic approach that resonates especially with men over 50. The book then moves beyond appearances, teaching the social skills, modern manners, and conversational strategies needed to sustain that positive aura in business, relationships, and daily life.

“The Gentleman’s Edge isn’t about chasing trends—it’s about using proven science and timeless principles to help men project authenticity, confidence, and respect,” says Harris.

By blending research, personal insights, and cultural perspectives, Harris has crafted a practical, approachable guide for men who want to elevate their presence and redefine what it means to be a gentleman in today’s world.

Learn more at https://thegentlemansedge.com/

About the Author

Jim Harris is a seasoned entrepreneur, author, and media creator with more than four decades of business and leadership experience. He is the author of The Small Biz Guide and the forthcoming The Gentleman’s Edge, host of the hit podcast Rock Stars Talk, and founder of The Southern Voice, a cultural platform with millions of passionate readers. Harris has written over 100 articles for newspapers and magazines across the Southeast and is a frequent speaker on business, style, and personal development. He lives in Townville, South Carolina, with his wife, Marian.



