Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1006552
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/30/2025 at approximately 1233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9, Marlboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals – Title 13 V.S.A. 352
ACCUSED: Leonora M. Thomas
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, New Hampshire
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/30/2025, at approximately 1233 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks was contacted by concerned citizens that observed an individual abandon a cat in a pull off on VT-9, Marlboro (Windham County), Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the cat was left without care in an enclosed crate without access to food or water. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Leonora M. Thomas, 58, of Northfield, New Hampshire. Ownership of the cat was relinquished, and the cat was placed in the care of the Windham County Humane Society. Thomas was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division on 10/28/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Cruelty to Animal, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 352.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2025 at 0830
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
