Westminster Barracks / Cruelty to Animals

CASE#: 25B1006552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/30/2025 at approximately 1233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 9, Marlboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals – Title 13 V.S.A. 352

ACCUSED: Leonora M. Thomas

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, New Hampshire

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/30/2025, at approximately 1233 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks was contacted by concerned citizens that observed an individual abandon a cat in a pull off on VT-9, Marlboro (Windham County), Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the cat was left without care in an enclosed crate without access to food or water. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Leonora M. Thomas, 58, of Northfield, New Hampshire. Ownership of the cat was relinquished, and the cat was placed in the care of the Windham County Humane Society. Thomas was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division on 10/28/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Cruelty to Animal, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 352.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2025 at 0830

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

