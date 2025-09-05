U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for Tuesday, September 5th.

In celebration of Constitution Day, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces a ceremony for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Grand Forks on Tuesday, September 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Family Ballroom in UND’s Memorial Union, 2901 University Avenue.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the ceremony. U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte, UND President Andrew Armacost, and North Dakota Elections Director Erika White will provide remarks.

Fifty individuals, originating from 28 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The public is invited to attend.