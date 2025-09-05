Attorney General Announces Victory in Fight to Defend Ethanol

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Bird today announced victory in her lawsuit to defend ethanol and pull the plug on Biden’s electric-vehicle handout.

In the Biden administration’s continual war on gas vehicles, it created a rule that overstated the efficiency of electric cars by more than six times. That illegal boost hurt car owners, car manufacturers, producers of liquid fuels like ethanol and biodiesel, and the electric grid. The 13-state coalition, Iowa-led lawsuit stated that the electric vehicle handout violated the Administrative Procedure Act and exceeded the Department of Energy’s authority.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit agreed, stating that the challenged rule went beyond what Congress authorized. The Court erased the rule in full, ensuring that this unlawful manipulation of policies intended to help renewable fuels cannot be twisted to hurt renewable fuels and help electric cars.

“This is a victory for all Americans, but especially for Iowa ethanol,” said Attorney General Bird. “The Biden Administration’s war on gas vehicles is coming to an end. We were proud to lead a coalition of States to stand up for farmers and drivers—and to stop the government from mandating what kind of vehicles we can drive. With President Trump in office, we can choose what kind of vehicles to drive and will continue to support our Iowa economy.”

Joining the Iowa-led lawsuit were Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.

Read the full opinion here.

Read the original press release here.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov