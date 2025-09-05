Improving Long Island Highways

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that two important highway improvement projects planned for Long Island are being added to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The inclusion of projects to enhance safety at the Oakdale Merge along Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) in Suffolk County and the interchange of eastbound Southern State Parkway and Meadowbrook State Parkway in Nassau County to the regional TIP is a significant milestone that will help expedite the development of the projects, which are currently in the preliminary design phase. It will also help position the projects for the construction phase in the Department’s future capital plan.

“Both of these projects have huge potential to create jobs, enhance safety and alleviate traffic in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties, further positioning Long Island for future growth,” Governor Hochul said. “There is a lot of work left to be done, but this is an important step in the planning process, one that lays a solid foundation for two transformational projects on Long Island.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to the leadership and investment of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State DOT has made extraordinary progress in building back our infrastructure and we are committed to keeping that momentum going well into the future. The Oakdale Merge and the Southern State Parkway-Meadowbrook State Parkway interchange are projects that must get done. By adding these important projects to the TIP we are bringing them a big step closer to reality and to creating easier, less-congested journeys for the hundreds of thousands of Long Island commuters who travel these roadways every day.”

The TIP is a planning document that is updated and amended throughout its duration based on regional priorities. Long Island’s share of funding on the proposed TIP is more than $4 billion, including $1.1 billion of NYSDOT construction projects in the Nassau and Suffolk counties that support Long Island’s mobility, safety, and economic vitality over the plan’s five-year span - from federal fiscal years 2026-2030.

The Oakdale Merge, as it’s commonly called, is the section of Sunrise Highway from Heckscher Parkway to Oakdale Bohemia Road in the Town of Islip where traffic from 12 travel lanes of Sunrise Highway’s mainline, two service roads, the Southern State Parkway and Montauk Highway (State Route 27A) all converge with the highway’s six lanes at Connetquot River State Park. The merge can no longer accommodate the approximately 126,000 vehicles that traverse the area daily.

Likewise, the interchange of the eastbound Southern State Parkway and Meadowbrook State Parkway in Nassau County is outdated and its geometry is not suited for the approximately 200,000 vehicles that travel through it each day.

As part of the environmental review process for each project, several design options will be considered. NYSDOT is committed to engaging with the community at every step in the process. The environmental review for the Oakdale Merge project is expected to begin at the end of 2025. The Southern State Parkway/Meadowbrook Parkway environmental review is expected to begin sometime in 2027 or 2028.

The Oakdale Merge project will complement a set of earlier safety enhancements at the Oakdale Merge that were completed in 2020 and included new pavement, ramp meters and upgraded signage and lane markings.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Today’s vote reflects the strong partnership between Governor Hochul, county government, and labor to ensure Suffolk County—and all Long Island—receives its fair share of infrastructure funding. This is important progress, and we look forward to building on it with additional investments in roads, sewers, and mass transit in the years ahead. Long Island deserves a stronger voice in these decisions, and we are grateful that the Governor’s office has listened to and responded to our concerns. I will continue to advocate tirelessly to ensure that Suffolk County secures the necessary resources and guarantees that we receive our fair share. This is not only a priority of my administration—it is a commitment that will guide us well into the future.”

Long Island Contractors' Association Executive Director Marc Herbst said, "These additions to the Transportation Improvement Plan are key investments in the safety, efficiency, and long-term resiliency of Long Island's infrastructure and will bring family-sustaining jobs to our communities. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their work to ensure the serious issues at the Oakdale Merge and along the Southern and Meadowbrook State Parkways are addressed, and to County Executive Ed Romaine and our partners in local government for their advocacy for our region's infrastructure priorities."