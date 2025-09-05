$28M to Advance Energy Efficiency

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that nearly $28 million has been awarded to advance 10 energy efficiency and electrification projects as part of the State’s Empire Building Challenge. The awarded partners collectively represent more than 123 million square feet of real estate and more than 123,000 multifamily residential units, including more than 13,000 affordable housing units across the state. These multifamily projects will help to unlock more than $150 million in private investment while attracting solution providers from around the world to bring innovation and business investment to New York State. Today’s announcement features a diverse range of enhanced low-carbon building solutions that can help reduce fossil fuel use in a building up to 100 percent, improve comfort and living conditions for residents, and achieve operating cost savings for building owners.

“New York State is once again leading by example and tackling one of the largest energy consumers — large buildings,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to the support and partnership of the real estate industry, the Empire Building Challenge has spurred innovative demonstration projects that are driving building modernization across the state, and these multifamily projects are just another step forward toward a cleaner, healthier future for all New Yorkers.”

Through the Empire Building Challenge (EBC), administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), each project was awarded up to $3 million to demonstrate and address opportunities for energy efficiency and electrification upgrades in multifamily buildings. The projects include 22 showcase buildings of which 17 are located in disadvantaged communities, as defined by the New York State Climate Justice Working Group, to ensure these communities benefit from improved energy efficiency, enhanced indoor air quality, and lower operating costs. These projects will not only accelerate New York’s clean energy transition but also provide a blueprint for the broader market by demonstrating how multifamily buildings of all sizes can be retrofitted to improve the well-being and safety of residents.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The Empire Building Challenge has been a tremendous public-private partnership, unlocking private investment to help modernize and improve New York State's large buildings. The projects announced today expand our impact by providing a model for multifamily buildings around the state to transition to clean, healthy living spaces through the adoption of low-carbon building solutions.”

The awarded projects include:

Ascendant Neighborhood Development: Will demonstrate the innovative use of thermal storage and geothermal in a dense urban setting alongside enhanced building envelope performance.

-Team: MaGrann Associates and Paul A. Castrucci Architects

-Buildings:

-58 E 132 St., New York, NY* - affordable residential, 61 units

-53 E 131 St., New York, NY* - affordable residential, 28 units

-421 E 116 St., New York, NY* - affordable residential, 63 units

Chartered Properties: Will achieve full electrification through innovative measures like thermal storage heat exchange, resulting in improved indoor air quality.

-Team: LaBella Associates, Optimized Thermal Systems, Sunamp

-Buildings:

-1336-40 Bergen St., Brooklyn, NY*- affordable residential, 24 units

-1342 Bergen St., Brooklyn, NY* - affordable residential, 16 units

-226 Schaefer St., Brooklyn, NY* - affordable residential, 6 units

-586 Wilson St., Brooklyn, NY* - affordable residential, 6 units

-55 Arlington St., Brooklyn, NY* - affordable residential, 6 units

-78 Herkimer St., Brooklyn, NY* - affordable residential, 29 units

-462 Nostrand St., Brooklyn, NY - affordable residential, 8 units

FirstService Residential: Will demonstrate a repeatable approach for reducing energy use in a high-rise, mixed use condominium.

-Team: Jaros, Baum & Bolles Consulting Engineers, LLP

-Building:

-111 W 67 St., New York, NY - mixed-use, 284 unit

HANAC: Will demonstrate energy saving opportunities in a high-rise senior housing facility through HVAC and building envelope improvements and novel hot water and heat-recovery technologies.

-Team: Ettinger Engineering, Steven Winter Associates

-Building:

-27-40 Hoyt Ave., Astoria, NY*- affordable senior housing, 184 units

Joint Ownership Entity NYC: Will achieve full electrification through comprehensive decarbonization measures along with enhanced building performance and ventilation for improved indoor air quality.

-Team: MaGrann Associates and CTA Architects

-Buildings:

-439 W 125 St., New York, NY* - affordable mixed-use building, 21 units

-865 E 167 St., Bronx, NY*- affordable residential, 55 units

-1203 Fulton Ave., Bronx, NY* - affordable residential, 29 units

-575 E 168 St., Bronx, NY* - affordable residential, 9 units

RiseBoro Community Partnership: Will demonstrate a combination of building envelope, mechanical and heat-recovery upgrades aimed at improving thermal performance.

-Team: Steven Winter Associates

-Buildings:

-43 & 63 Central Ave., Brooklyn, NY* - affordable residential, 98 units

Rudin Management: Will demonstrate how to achieve energy savings in a multi-use building with 600+ residential units as well as large commercial tenants.

-Team: Smith Engineering, Loring Consulting Engineers

-Building:

-215 E 68 St., New York, NY - Mixed-use, 608 units

Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation: Will demonstrate an energy saving strategy that can be replicated throughout the building owner’s affordable housing portfolio in the New York City outer boroughs and Westchester County.

-Team: Ettinger Engineering, KOW Building Consultants, Purpose by Design Architects

-Building:

-150 Brielle Ave., Staten Island, NY - affordable senior housing, 80 units

Syracuse Housing Authority: Will achieve full electrification through an innovative, comprehensive building envelope upgrade with HVAC systems integrated into the renovated structure.

-Team: Cycle Retrotech, Taitem Engineering, and Hydronic Shell Technologies

-Building:

-418 Fabius St., Syracuse, NY* - affordable residential, 52 units

WinnDevelopment: Will achieve full electrification through a comprehensive package of building envelope and mechanical system upgrades, including a geothermal system.

-Team: SWBR, M/E Engineering, Hamilton Stern, Open Market ESCO, and RMI.

-Building:

-471 John James Audubon Pkwy, Amherst, NY - affordable residential (senior housing),65 units

* The project is located in a disadvantaged community.

Full details on awarded projects can be found here.

With this announcement, EBC is now supporting 19 demonstration projects across all cohorts, with 27 real estate leaders controlling 400 million square feet of commercial and multifamily real estate in New York, and who have made public commitments to decarbonize more than 128 million square feet of space. In total, these real estate partners control more than 200,000 units of housing throughout the state, representing a clear signal from the New York real estate industry for high quality, low-carbon solutions for multifamily buildings, with significant potential for replication of successful solutions across large portfolios.

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “As Chair of the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee, I have worked tirelessly with my colleagues to establish the policy framework and funding pathways that make initiatives like the Empire Building Challenge possible. Today’s announcement is a clear example of how NYSERDA continues to deliver on our clean energy vision by driving innovation that benefits everyday New Yorkers. These projects will help reduce fossil fuel use, improve the quality of our housing, and most importantly, lower energy costs for families who are too often burdened by high utility bills. By ensuring disadvantaged communities are prioritized, we are creating a pathway where the clean energy transition not only protects our environment but also puts money back into the pockets of those who need it most.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “These funds are an important part of our ongoing commitment to make the critical transition to a clean, efficient, reliable, affordable energy system, while promoting innovation and ensuring that property owners are not unduly burdened with the cost of the transition. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul, Doreen Harris and her colleagues at NYSERDA, and all the property owners, contractors, architects, and engineers for stepping up to the challenge!”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Housing and energy efficiency go hand-in-hand. Creating a more affordable New York includes investing in green initiatives that put money back in the hands of New Yorkers, while fostering a more sustainable state. The Empire Building Challenge does exactly that. As the federal government works overtime to reverse decades of environmental progress, New York will continue to lead the way in fighting for a greener, more resilient future for the next generation.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “As our City and State continue to adapt to climate change, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and climate equity must be a top priority. With multiple buildings in Manhattan selected, including buildings with affordable housing, we are taking steps forward toward a more energy-efficient future. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the NYS Energy Research and Development Authority, and the NYS Climate Justice Working Group for making this possible.”

New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala said, “This investment is a major win for our community and for the future of sustainable, affordable housing in New York City. I’m proud to see East Harlem at the forefront of climate innovation, where projects like Ascendant Neighborhood Development’s are proving that we can deliver cutting-edge, low-carbon solutions without compromising affordability. These upgrades will not only reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency but also enhance comfort and quality of life for our residents. I thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their continued commitment to environmental justice and inclusive development.”

New York City Council Member Gale Brewer said “I am proud that 111 West 67th Street, here on the Upper West Side, has been selected as part of the Empire Building Challenge. This investment in energy efficiency and electrification demonstrates how New York can lead by example—showing that even large, mixed-use buildings can make the transition to cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable living. I commend Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their leadership in building a greener future for our city and state.”

New York City Council Member Yusuf Salaam said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their commitment to advancing clean energy, and I especially want to recognize the inclusion of Harlem in this important initiative. Here in Harlem, Ascendant Neighborhood Development’s projects on East 132nd, 131st, and 116th Streets will ensure that our residents—many of whom live in affordable housing—benefit directly from healthier, more energy-efficient, and more sustainable homes. These investments are not just about reducing emissions; they are about equity, lowering costs for families, and improving quality of life in our community.”

New York City Council Member Shaun Abreu said, “Governor Hochul’s Empire Building Challenge investment on 125th Street will help us work towards our climate goals while keeping energy costs low for families. To transition to an affordable and clean energy economy that protects our health and our wallets, the public and private sector will need to work together. This effort serves as an example of what smart, forward-looking governance can achieve.”

New York City Council Member Chi Ossé said, "I’m proud to see New York leading the way in making our homes more sustainable for generations to come. As we face immense setbacks in charting a clean energy future because of the Trump administration’s rollbacks, these projects show what real progress looks like. By reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, we protect both our environment and the New Yorkers who call these buildings home. Our state must keep acting to prove we can build a future defined by clean air, affordable housing, and lasting sustainability."

Additionally, the Retrofit Playbook for Large Buildings (Playbook) – a free online resource to support building owners advancing energy retrofits in large commercial and multifamily buildings, was also updated to include a new toolkit feature with a spotlight on heat recovery and design charrettes as two important practice areas for strategic decarbonization planning, as well as new multifamily case studies for the 10 newly selected demonstration projects.

Launched in 2024, the Playbook was created through a partnership between NYSERDA, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) and other Empire Building Challenge real estate partners, with RMI, Building Energy Exchange, and Urban Land Institute. It features case studies and an expansive resource library of best practices and technical information to support building owners and the engineering community in planning and implementing low carbon retrofit projects.

Rocky Mountain Institute Principal Phil Keuhn said, “RMI is proud to partner with NYSERDA and industry leaders through the Empire Building Challenge to accelerate large-scale building decarbonization. These projects and the enhanced Retrofit Playbook provide decision makers with proven, replicable solutions that can cut carbon pollution and unlock private investment. Together, we are demonstrating a clear path to transform the building sector, while meeting climate goals and delivering greater comfort and affordability.”

Building Energy Exchange CEO and Fellow of the American Institute of Architects Richard Yancey said, “Building Energy Exchange is honored to have been collaborating with the Empire Building Challenge (EBC) for over three years, providing educational programs and resources, sharing the amazing stories from the EBC partners and their ground-breaking projects. We’re thrilled to share more viable demonstrations of successful low carbon retrofit projects on the Retrofit Playbook for Large Buildings platform, supporting the entire building industry in advancing this ground-breaking approach to building decarbonization.”

ULI Randall Lewis Center for Sustainability in Real Estate Senior Director of Decarbonization Kara Kokerna said, “This third round of funding toward energy efficiency and electrification projects underscores the Empire Building Challenge’s commitment to decarbonizing the built environment. ULI supports this important initiative and the updated Retrofit Playbook for Large Buildings, which provides our members with case studies and a robust library of best practices to inform their everyday decision-making.”

Buildings are one of the most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State. Through NYSERDA and utility programs, more than $5.6 billion has been invested to decarbonize buildings and support high-efficiency all-electric heating and cooling technologies. Building owners, solution providers, manufacturers, and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit NYSERDA’s website for additional details on the Empire Building Challenge and to learn how to partner with NYSERDA.

This program is funded through NYSERDA’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.