Cyber Tech Mob Advances ‘Max Out’ Into Alpha II, Driving Toward 800K User Reach

The NY-based studio expands its competitive hub with 11 partnerships, securing 300K confirmed users and more pending deals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Tech Mob (CTM), a software development studio, announces that its flagship competition platform Max Out has entered Alpha Phase II, the next stage of closed testing. Building on strong momentum from Alpha I, Max Out continues to attract attention from competitive communities and esports organizers worldwide.

During Alpha I, Max Out received outstanding feedback from early adopters, particularly in the underground esports scene. This validation allowed CTM to form over 11 confirmed partnerships, representing a combined 300,000-user audience reach. With additional pending partnerships in discussion, Max Out's potential total audience now extends to nearly 800,000 users.

"Max Out is not just another competition tool, it's about creating a path for legacy ownership," said Bryan Ragin, Founder & CEO of Cyber Tech Mob. "Our vision is to build a platform where organizers, teams, and fans don't just compete, but create lasting value from every match and event. Alpha II is the next step in bringing that vision to life."

Alpha II introduces enhanced features, expanded stat tracking, and deeper community integration. These improvements position Max Out as more than a competition hub, it's a digital arena designed to empower players, teams, and fans at every level.

