Mullins Day Care of Pleasanton Expands Access to Quality Early Childhood Care Through Subsidy Program Partnership

Mullins Day Care & Child Care

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mullins Day Care & Child Care, a home-based childcare facility in Pleasanton, California, continues to provide personalized care for infants and toddlers while offering subsidized enrollment options through a partnership with Hively, making quality childcare accessible to lower-income families in the community.

The Pleasanton childcare provider maintains a small group setting with a maximum capacity of six children, allowing for individualized attention and care for children from newborn to four years old. Through the subsidy program partnership with Hively, eligible families can access childcare services at no cost or minimal expense.

"Nancy is someone you can trust to care genuinely for your child. She has taken care of my child since he was four months old, and she saved me from sleepless nights because he started sleeping through the night the first week he was there," said Ning Su, a parent whose child attends Mullins Day Care. "She is always there for you, and she is flexible with hours and never takes a day off without plenty of notice. It is also a plus that she never has a TV or iPad anywhere near the kids, it's all play."

The facility's approach to early childhood development emphasizes hands-on play and interaction without screen time, fostering developmental growth through traditional play-based learning methods.

"Phenomenal daycare. Nancy is amazing with children, we trust her completely which can be extremely hard to find," said J HL, another parent at the facility. "She's taken care of our first for almost 3 years, she'll be taking care of our 2nd as well. Can't recommend highly enough!"

The subsidized enrollment program addresses the growing need for affordable childcare options in Pleasanton, where many families struggle with the high cost of early childhood care. By partnering with Hively, Mullins Day Care helps bridge the gap between quality care and affordability for working families.

About Mullins Day Care & Child Care

Mullins Day Care & Child Care is a home-based daycare in Pleasanton, CA, serving children from newborn to four years old. With a maximum capacity of six children, the facility provides personalized attention and care in a small group setting. The daycare participates in a subsidy program through Hively to make quality childcare accessible to lower-income families.

Contact:

Mullins Day Care & Child Care

Pleasanton, CA

https://www.pleasanton-daycare-childcare.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.