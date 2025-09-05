Veteran-Led Sprott's School of Aviation Launches Online Certification Programs for Aircraft Maintenance Careers

Sprott’s School of Aviation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprott’s School of Aviation, an online aviation certification provider founded and operated entirely by U.S. military veterans, now offers a comprehensive suite of self-paced certification programs designed to launch careers in aircraft maintenance and related technical fields.

Students can choose from aviation certification programs including the General Radiotelephone Operator License (GROL), Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), Airframe & Powerplant (A&P), and NCATT Aircraft Electrician Technician. Specialized endorsements—such as Flightline Operations Electrician (FOE) and Radio Communications Systems (RCS)—enable learners to tailor training to specific career goals.

Sprott’s School of Aviation: Elevate Your Future in Aviation

Each program combines engaging multimedia lectures, interactive self-assessment tools, and full preparation for both coursework and certification exams. At Sprott's School of Aviation, many programs include test costs, study materials, and proctoring services directly into the enrollment process.

Sprott's School of Aviation takes the best of military know-how and pairs it with the certifications employers actually care about. Move through it at your own speed, finish on your terms, and walk away with credentials that don’t expire—credentials that open doors to real careers in aviation and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

