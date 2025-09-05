An Intimate Jewel Box at NYFW: Vickie Riggs Designs Hosts Exclusive Fine Jewelry Pop-Up

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO: Vickie Riggs Designs — the sculptural fine jewelry brand where stone meets spirit — invites you to an exclusive NYFW pop-up experience. Known for her emotionally resonant, one-of-a-kind heirlooms, Master Goldsmith and Gemologist Vickie Riggs will showcase her latest works in a rare, by-invitation-only setting.WHAT:An elegant mid-fashion week pause — step into a curated world of sculptural luxury, rare designer gemstones, and slow-crafted fine jewelry. Guests will experience a hands-on look at Riggs’ newest pieces: bold, wearable art rooted in nature, identity, and intention.WHEN:● Wednesday, September 11● 12:00 PM – 3:00 PMWHERE:● 269 Canal Street, 4th FloorNew York, NY 10013WHY ATTEND:This exclusive event offers fashion editors, stylists, collectors, and luxury buyers a rare opportunity to view and experience Vickie Riggs’ latest statement collection in-person — just steps away from the buzz of the NYFW scene.Expect bold materials, handcrafted energy, and sculptural forms designed to spark emotion and speak directly to the soul. Pieces will be available for editorial loans, private appointment requests, and limited edition purchase.RSVP IS REQUIREDPlease confirm your attendance to ensure entry:● brittney@thejkoagency.comABOUT VICKIE RIGGS DESIGNSFounded by master goldsmith and gemologist Vickie Riggs, the brand is known for bold, emotionally intuitive, and nature-inspired jewelry. Each piece is a handcrafted heirloom that blends rare stones with sculptural elegance—designed for the woman who wears her truth boldly. vickieriggsdesigns.com @vickieriggsdesigns

