Global Finance Leader and Speaker Rita Maria Reed Helps Women Leaders Break Through Without Guilt, Burnout, or Shrinking

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As McKinsey's Women in the Workplace research reveals that women leaders are 40% more likely than men to report being "always" or "often" burned out, global finance leader and speaker Rita Maria Reed is helping organizations transform how they retain and advance female talent through her signature frameworks at RiRi's Rules.

Rita, a Wharton MBA and former Microsoft global finance leader who managed billion-dollar initiatives, brings over 20 years of corporate leadership experience to her work with high-achieving women and the companies that employ them. Her approach challenges the narrative that women are failing in leadership, instead showing that the game has different rules for success.

"You're not behind. The game has different rules," Rita explains in her keynotes, helping women shift from self-doubt to strategic confidence. Her message is clear: leaders can break through without guilt, burnout, or shrinking.

Rita's expertise has been sought by organizations including Microsoft, FEI, CFO Leadership Council, and World Finance Forum, as well as universities nationwide. With limited speaking dates available for 2025 and bookings already extending into 2026, she has established herself as a leading voice on women’s leadership and retention.

One executive who worked with Rita shares: "Rita helped me stop apologizing for having boundaries and start enforcing them strategically."

Through interactive keynotes and workshops, Rita delivers actionable insights that help women navigate workplace challenges while giving organizations measurable results in retention and advancement. Her background includes building businesses, leading billion-dollar initiatives, mentoring hundreds into MBAs and promotions, and co-creating award-winning programs such as Microsoft's Treasury for Good.

Organizations seeking to retain female leadership talent and strengthen long-term performance can learn more about Rita's transformational approach and available speaking engagements for 2025–2026.

About RiRi's Rules

RiRi's Rules exists because the data confirms what high-achieving women already know: They’re not behind. The game has different rules. Founded by global finance leader and speaker Rita Maria Reed, a Wharton MBA and former Microsoft global finance leader, RiRi's Rules provides strategic frameworks and insights for women and organizations serious about leadership retention. Rita delivers keynotes and workshops that help leaders break through without guilt, burnout, or shrinking.

