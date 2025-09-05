Luxury Corporate Travel Launches New Travel Advisor Program for Professionals Already Booking Travel

Luxury Corporate Travel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Corporate Travel today announced the expansion of its travel advisor program, offering U.S.-based individuals who regularly book travel for others the opportunity to earn income from their existing travel planning activities. The program targets small business owners, executive assistants, and experienced leisure travelers who currently arrange travel without compensation.

The company has released two guidebooks to support new travel advisors. "The Professional Travel Advisor Guidebook" covers fundamental aspects of the position, including earning potential, payment structures, and available tools. "Building a Book of Business for Travel Advisors" focuses on strategies for leisure advisors seeking to expand their client base beyond their current network.

Luxury Corporate Travel's advisor program enables both corporate and leisure-focused advisors to book travel at no additional cost to travelers. The company provides access to exclusive discounts and complementary perks including hotel and resort credits, cruise onboard credits, early check-in and late check-out options, complimentary meals, welcome amenities, and room upgrades. Travelers maintain their regular points, miles, and status accruals when bookings are made through the program.

Founded by former airline pilot Taylor Beckett, the company serves as a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). Beckett brings extensive global travel experience to the organization, having transitioned from aviation to establish the travel advisory firm.

The program addresses a gap in the travel industry by compensating individuals who already provide travel planning services informally. Small business owners booking employee travel, executive assistants arranging executive trips, and leisure travelers planning trips for friends and family can now monetize their existing travel planning activities through the professional travel advisor program.

About Luxury Corporate Travel

Luxury Corporate Travel provides opportunities for U.S.-based individuals to become professional travel advisors. Founded by former airline pilot Taylor Beckett, the company is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). The organization specializes in connecting travelers with exclusive discounts and complementary perks while enabling advisors to earn income from travel bookings at no additional cost to travelers.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.