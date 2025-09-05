FAA Proposes $170,000 Civil Penalty Against Mobile Sentrix for Alleged HazMat Violations 

Friday, September 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $170,000 civil penalty against Mobile Sentrix of Manassas, Virginia, for allegedly violating the hazardous materials regulations.

The FAA alleges the company offered the following undeclared and improperly packaged shipments to FedEx for air transportation:

Aug. 8, 2024: Approximately twenty-five mobile phone lithium-ion batteries. The package was emitting smoke and smelled of burning. Inspection of the contents revealed a fire had occurred and three of the batteries had melted together.

Sept.17, 2024: Approximately 3.6 kg of mobile phone lithium-ion batteries.

Sept. 26, 2024: Approximately 11.5 kg of mobile phone lithium-ion batteries.

Nov. 1, 2024: Approximately 9 kg of mobile phone lithium-ion batteries.

None of the shipments were properly classed, described, packaged, marked, labeled, or in the proper condition for shipment, the FAA alleges.

Mobile Sentrix asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.