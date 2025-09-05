Submit Release
FAA Proposes $74,250 Civil Penalty Against Mokwheel Bikes for Alleged HazMat Violations

Friday, September 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $74,250 civil penalty against Mokwheel Bikes, Inc., for allegedly violating the hazardous materials regulations.  

The FAA alleges on Dec. 26, 2023, the Ontario, California-based company offered an undeclared hazardous materials shipment containing lithium-ion batteries to United Parcel Service (UPS) for air transportation from Ontario to Shenzhen, China.   

The FAA alleges Mokwheel did not declare it as dangerous goods and the shipment was not properly classed, described, marked, labeled, or packaged to prevent sparks or a dangerous evolution of heat. The FAA also alleges the company failed to ensure its employees received the required hazardous materials training and failed to include emergency response information in shipping papers.   

UPS personnel discovered the shipment at the company’s sorting facility in Anchorage, Alaska.   

Mokwheel Bikes has received the FAA’s enforcement letter. 

