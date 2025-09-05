PowerCorps Boston Graduate Spotlight: Joshua Burrell-Thompson

Joshua Burrell-Thompson graduated from PowerCorps Boston’s Cohort 3 in June 2023. Less than two years later, he’s been promoted to Foreman at the City of Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Led by the Worker Empowerment Cabinet in partnership with the Environment Department, PowerCorps Boston is a 10-month workforce development program that pays Boston’s young adults aged 18-30 to participate in hands-on training while providing career readiness support and connections to employers in the green industry.

Raised in the South End by his grandmother, Joshua was making food deliveries and trying to figure out his next steps in life when he discovered the program. “I came across PowerCorps—that was probably the best thing that could have happened to me,” he said.

PowerCorps Boston’s curriculum includes two phases. Phase one, Foundations, is a four-month training program where participants focus on workforce-readiness skills, are introduced to green industry careers, and receive necessary support services to complete the rigorous program. This phase combines training in soft skills and environmental hard skills applicable for employment in the green industry and beyond. The second phase, Industry Academy, is a six-month training where participants choose to specialize in one of three tracks:

Urban Forestry: The study of arboriculture, including topics like soils, urban tree stressors, and pruning techniques.

Building Operations: A hybrid training model of college-level courses and on-the-job training about operating and maintaining buildings at peak efficiency..

Urban Greening: A focus on green infrastructure, urban agriculture, and natural resource management.

Joshua was drawn to the Urban Forestry track, even though it was something he had never done before. “I think that’s why I wanted to try it. It was different,” he said. Like anyone trying something new, he was unsure at first. “I was skeptical because I didn’t know anyone. But everybody there had their own mission. Mine was just trying to get to a better position in life.”

Through PowerCorps, Joshua learned new technical skills, like how to use chainsaws and work with different trucks, but he also learned how to manage stress and work better with others. “In the moment, things might be frustrating, but there's a bigger goal. That’s something PowerCorps helped me see,” he said.

“Josh came to PowerCorps a bit rough around the edges, but he showed tremendous potential,” said Davo Jefferson, Executive Director of PowerCorps. “The question? Was he ready to tap into that potential? He was, in fact, ready, and he worked hard to make the necessary personal changes and let go of old, bad habits. He followed that up by consistently showing up with a positive attitude, being open-minded to different perspectives, and always embracing opportunities to gain new professional hard and soft skills that would position him for a successful career. The staff at PowerCorps is highly impressed with Josh’s journey. We’re happy to have been a part of it and know that this is only the beginning of the many great accomplishments that Josh will experience.”

Post graduation, he spent a short time doing roof work before landing a role in the City of Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department as a Tree Equipment Operator, one of the positions created for PowerCorps graduates. Today, Joshua works as a Foreman, leading a two-person crew on tree jobs across the city. “It’s fun. I get to train new people, make sure the site is ready, and plan out the day,” he said.

He credits the Parks team for making his job something he looks forward to. “My crew is amazing. Everyone’s positive. If there’s an issue, we communicate, which is something a lot of workplaces don’t have.”

Looking ahead, Joshua hopes to become a General Foreman and go back to school to become an arborist. His advice to anyone thinking about PowerCorps?

“Leave your ego at home,” he said. “Be open to learning, meeting new people, and asking for help when you need it. The program can really change your direction — if you let it.”

Learn more about PowerCorps Boston at boston.gov/powercorps.