Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival returns to Boston Common October 17

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the fourth annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets on Friday, October 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. The key sponsors are Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and HP Hood LLC. Additional support is provided by New England Dairy Council and Polar Beverages.

Adults and children alike are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and enjoy an array of activities including a Fun House Maze, Jumpin’ Pumpkin, Scarecrow and Alpine Slides, and field games facilitated by Knucklebones.

A “monster mash” of entertainment on our stage featuring live music from Matt Heaton, Mike Bent's AbraKidabra, Ventriloquism by Kevin Driscoll and more. Families can also ride the trackless train, create arts and crafts, and visit the Boston Music Project instrument petting zoo.

Special offerings include frozen treats from HP Hood, sparkling water from Polar Beverages, and dairy samples from New England Dairy’s Mobile Dairy Bar and Mobile Dairy Experience, and mini cookies from Flour Bakery + Cafe.

Attendees will also find giveaways from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and activities with the Boston Park Rangers, Boston Public Library, Friends of the Public Garden, University of Massachusetts Early Minds Lab, Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, four labs from the Institute for Cognitive and Brain Health at Northeastern University, and more.

For more information, visit boston.gov/falloween. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.