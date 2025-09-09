Fasoo Enhances Data Security Platform with Consistent and Accurate Content Identification and Tracing

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced increasing adoption of its solutions among leading manufacturers seeking to protect intellectual property, eliminate data fragmentation, and meet growing compliance requirements.

As manufacturers digitalize operations and extend supply chains worldwide, their sensitive files face heightened risks from CAD drawings circulating across contractors to compliance audits demanding full visibility into data usage.

“Data security isn’t just about preventing leaks, but about enabling trusted data flow across AI initiatives, compliance audits, and global supply chains,” said Ronald Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo. “Fasoo eliminates security blind spots by applying consistent policies and usage tracking across every endpoint and repository, ensuring that collaboration doesn’t become a source of uncontrolled risk.”

At the design and engineering stage, Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) protects CAD models and test data with persistent file-level encryption and dynamic access policies that remain intact wherever the file travels.

By preventing unauthorized export or redistribution, FED provides zero trust protection that mitigates risks of industrial espionage and accidental oversharing that frequently occur long before a chip or product reaches mass production. Yet, securing design files at their source is only part of the challenge. Once data is dispersed across multiple systems and geographies, organizations must ensure visibility and governance at scale.

As compliance pressures mount, Fasoo DSPM discovers, classifies, and continuously monitors sensitive data scattered across fragmented repositories.

Manufacturers face overlapping requirements such as ITAR, CMMC, and GDPR, each demanding proof of governance over unstructured design and production data. Fasoo DSPM extends visibility to cloud storage, enabling comprehensive audit and consistent data handling features across global operations.

At the endpoint, where productivity often bypasses policy, Fasoo Smart Screen (FSS) and Fasoo Smart Print (FSP) close critical blind spots. FSS prevents unauthorized screen capture attempts and embeds on-screen watermarking to deter misuse, while FSP applies dynamic watermarks to printed documents and logs all print activities.

These controls directly address insider threats, unauthorized printouts, and data leaks from unsecured external devices.

As manufacturers navigate a convergence of IP exposure, supply chain vulnerabilities, regulatory demands, and AI-related risks, Fasoo’s unified data-centric platform is uniquely positioned to secure the entire manufacturing lifecycle. As adoption accelerates across North America, APAC, and EMEA, Fasoo continues to expand its role as a trusted partner for safeguarding innovation, driving customer success, and sustaining global market growth.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/solutions/manufacturing/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

