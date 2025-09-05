Kalina Shtarkelova Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Clean Beauty and Sustainability

FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalina Shtarkelova, owner of Jacqueline’s Salon and Spa, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how commitment to healthier products and eco-conscious practices has shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Shtarkelova explores why the beauty industry needs to rethink its impact on health and the environment, and breaks down how leading with intention in beauty, business, and life can drive lasting change.“Success starts with how you feel about yourself, not external validation,” said Shtarkelova.Kalina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kalina-shtarkelova

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.