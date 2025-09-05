Brenda Rocha Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenda Rocha, founder of Monarch Master Injectors, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, family, and fearless leadership have shaped her impact.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Rocha explores the importance of transforming adversity into purpose, and breaks down how resilience, reinvention, and empowerment can drive lasting change.“Your story, no matter how messy, is a powerful tool for inspiration,” said Rocha.Brenda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/brenda-rocha

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.