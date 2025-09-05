Shapellx Triumphs Muse Design Awards with Double Victory, Cementing Leadership in Innovation-Driven Shapewear Design

Industry Pioneer Wins Gold & Silver for INNER ARMOR™ Support Bra and Bare Essentials™ Shaping Jumpsuit, Advancing Mission to Redefine Women’s Confidence

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shapellx has secured a commanding win at the 2025 Muse Design Awards, one of the most prestigious honors recognizing excellence in designand creativity across industries. Shapellx captured both Gold and Silver awards, underscoring its status as a category leader and design innovator reshaping the future of shapewear.The INNER ARMOR™ Contour True Support Bra earned the coveted Gold Muse Design Award, celebrated for its breakthrough support technology that merges sculpting strength with second-skin comfort. Meanwhile, the Bare Essentials™ Built-In Shaping Jumpsuit was honored with the Silver Muse Design Award, praised for its masterful use of advanced fabrics and ergonomic design that enhances natural curves without restriction.“These awards represent more than design recognition; they validate our mission to create a world where women can fully express their unique beauty and reshape their lives on their terms,” said Shane Shi, the Vice President of Shapellx. “Every Shapellx product is designed with a purpose: to deliver transformative support, comfort, and empowerment.”This historic double victory highlights Shapellx’s ability to blend scientific innovation, consumer insight, and body-positive values into products that meet the needs of modern women.INNER ARMOR™ Contour True Support Bra - Gold Award Winner Introducing a new era of intelligent support, and adapts to women’s natural movements while providing unmatched lift and stability.● Advanced Wire-Free Support & Comfort: Seamlessly bonded construction provides powerful lift and all-day comfort without the wires.● Enhanced Lift & Smooth Silhouette: 3D molded cups and structured side panels work together to lift, shape, and prevent spillage for a sleek, flattering profile.● Customizable Fit & Versatility: Featuring removable pads, adjustable straps, and a personalized hook-and-eye closure for adaptable comfort and support.Bare Essentials™ Built-In Shaping Jumpsuit - Silver Award WinnerThis all-in-one jumpsuit offers seamless, breathable shaping that empowers women to weareven the most daring silhouettes with confidence.● All-in-One Shaping: Features powerful, built-in shaping to slim your core and hips, plus integrated bust support for a braless option.● Streamlined & Elegant Silhouette: The laser-cut, wide-leg design delivers a clean, polished look while elongating the figure.● Functional Comfort: Combines style with practicality, featuring convenient side pockets and an antimicrobial gusset for underwear-free wear.About ShapellxShapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.Media Contact:shapellx@brand-depth.com

