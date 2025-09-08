COSMarketing Agency Wins Honorable Mention in Best of Florida 2025

Winter Park digital marketing agency recognized for second year in a row

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COSMarketing Agency has been awarded an Honorable Mention in the Best of Florida 2025. This marks the second year in a row the Winter Park-based digital marketing agency has received this recognition.The Best of Florida awards honor exceptional businesses from all over the state. Companies are judged on their service quality, customer satisfaction, and community impact."We‘re super excited to receive this honor again," said a COSMarketing Agency associate. "This recognition shows all of the hard work the team’s put in this year in helping businesses in Central Florida and beyond grow and succeed."COSMarketing Agency also earned recognition in the Best of Florida 2024 program. The company offers services in digital marketing, social media marketing , and website consulting. This helps businesses boost their marketing and enhance their operations.The agency works with businesses of all sizes throughout Central Florida. Their services also include marketing strategy consults, business planning, and growth and expansion consulting.The Best of Florida awards program reviews hundreds of businesses each year. Winners are selected based on customer reviews, business practices, and community involvement.COSMarketing Agency is based in Winter Park. It serves clients all over Central Florida and beyond. The company focuses on helping small and medium-sized businesses reach their growth goals.For more information about COSMarketing Agency, visit https://cosmarketingagency.com/ or view their previous recognition at https://guidetoflorida.com/winter-park/business-consulting/cosmarketing-agency

