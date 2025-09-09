Recruiting for Good Launches Social Club for Diners Who Love Telefèric Barcelona
Live on the Westside love to dine at Teleferic Barcelona? join the club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 3 years of dining gift cards for your favorite restaurant www.VivaLaBuenaViva. The Sweetest Social Club on the Westside
Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn access to The Sweetest Party in LA BeautyBooksChocolate.com Signature Party Made Especially for You!
Recruiting for Good is funding The Sweetest Gigs for kids and rewarding referrals to companies hiring with 3 Years of Dining and parties at Telefèric Barcelona.
Recruiting for Good is launching Social Dining Club; Viva La Buena Vida' (live the good life) by rewarding referrals with 3 $1000 dining gift cards for Restaurant Telefèric Barcelona.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Social club members will also enjoy access to Recruiting for Good’s bi-monthly signature parties; 'Beauty Books Chocolate', and 'Sweet Women Brunch at the Brentwood location!' In addition, club members enjoy Sangria (a bottle to pick up at the restaurant) and Beverly Hills' andsons chocolates every month to savor LA's Best!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3 Year Treats; Beauty + Dining + Parties www.3YearTreats.com Beauty + Dining + Parties
Viva La Buena Vida is a private social dining club for Westsiders 40+ that love Telefèric Barcelona; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 3 years of dining at restaurant (3 $1000 gift cards perfect for sharing and gifting). Club Members enjoy invite only bi-monthly parties, bottle of sangria every month, and box of Beverly Hills chocolates. www.VivaLaBuenaVida.com
People that successfully earn a 3 year treat (or wellness perk); can attend any invite only Party for Good (meaningful fulfilling experiences, sponsored by Recruiting for Good). www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
