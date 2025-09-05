Daniel Ciraldo Qualifies for Miami Beach Commission Race with Broad Support

Daniel Ciraldo is a candidate for Miami Beach Commissioner Group 1

Preservation leader Daniel Ciraldo enters Commission race with 40+ endorsements, vowing to protect Miami Beach from overdevelopment and state control.

Miami Beach deserves thoughtful growth shaped by its residents, not unchecked overdevelopment imposed by politicians by lobbyists in Tallahassee.” — Daniel Ciraldo

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Ciraldo officially qualified today to run for Miami Beach City Commission, Group 1, entering the race with momentum, more than 40 endorsements from community leaders, neighborhood voices, and residents across the city, and a campaign rooted in protecting Miami Beach’s unique character at a time when Tallahassee is threatening local control.For eight years, Ciraldo led the Miami Design Preservation League (MDPL) — the nonprofit founded in 1976 by preservationist Barbara Baer Capitman and friends that saved Miami Beach’s Art Deco District and became the first 20th-century neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Ciraldo stepped down from his position on March 31, 2025, to focus full-time on his run for Commission.Designated as a Cultural Anchor by the City of Miami Beach, MDPL today produces tours, museum exhibits, educational programs, archives, and the world-famous Art Deco Weekend Festival, which under Ciraldo’s leadership drew more than 100,000 visitors each year and generated an estimated $13 million in local economic impact, according to a study by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors' Bureau.As Executive Director, Ciraldo also:• Assisted homeowners and tenants with building restoration, rehabilitation, and recertification• Advanced protections for workforce housing in North Beach and designation of Miami Modern "MiMo" landmarks like the North Beach Bandshell• Launched the MDPL Center for Resiliency & Sustainability, focusing on solutions at the intersection of sea level rise and historic heritage, which helped inspire the establishment of the Miami Beach Private Property Adaptation Program and the groundbreaking study Buoyant City.• Helped secure Little Havana’s designation as a National Treasure• Fought against incompatible development proposals throughout the city and for resident notification and transparency• Served on Mayor Dan Gelber’s Blue Ribbon Panel for the Art Deco Cultural District and appointed by Mayor Steven Meiner and the Commission to the 2025 Ad Hoc Historic Preservation Incentives Review Board to help streamline review processes• Initiated the Art Deco Centennial Celebration taking place in 2025Ciraldo warns that these efforts — and Miami Beach’s identity itself — are under direct threat from Tallahassee. Three measures in particular — the Live Local Act, Unsafe Structures, and SB180 — strip away Miami Beach’s zoning protections on height and density, allowing developers to bypass local rules and force high-rises into low-rise neighborhoods Even more troubling, these laws take away residents’ power to decide the future of their own city. Ciraldo has been a vocal opponent of these measures, arguing they threaten quality of life and drive up housing costs. In 2023, he took the fight directly to Tallahassee, spearheading a statewide effort to defend historic zoning protections in Florida's coastal communities and gaining national attention.“These bills are not about affordability or resiliency — they are about taking away our voice in zoning for our city,” Ciraldo said. “Miami Beach is a barrier island and it deserves thoughtful growth shaped by its residents, not unchecked overdevelopment imposed by politicians and lobbyists in Tallahassee.”Miami Beach leaders have stood still while other cities mount legal challenges to Tallahassee’s overreach. Ciraldo pledges to change that, making the protection of local zoning laws a cornerstone of his platform.Ciraldo’s campaign is also rolling out a symbol of his commitment: a restored 1976 GMC Palm Beach motorhome that will tour Miami Beach neighborhoods, bringing the campaign and Daniel’s message directly to residents and educating them about our current zoning crises. The year 1976 is especially meaningful – it was also the year MDPL was founded, sparking the movement that saved Miami Beach’s Art Deco District.“This van is more than a vehicle – it’s a rolling reminder of our history and a way to connect with residents in every corner of the city,” Ciraldo said. “Just like the preservationists of 1976 stood up for Miami Beach, we must stand up again today.”With strong grassroots support, a proven record of leadership, and a clear vision to fight overdevelopment, protect housing, address flooding, and keep Miami Beach safe, Daniel Ciraldo is entering the Commission race as the candidate ready to deliver for residents.Political Advertisement Paid for And Approved by Daniel Ciraldo for Miami Beach City Commissioner Group 1, non-partisan

