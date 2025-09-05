Integrity Cap Launches Nation’s First All-In-One Broker Back Office to Power Faster, Smarter Funding

Integrity Cap’s new broker back office handles underwriting, credit analysis, packaging, and closing—giving ISOs and brokers full-scale support under one roof.

We’re not just another lender. We are your complete operational partner–working behind the scenes so you can focus on closing more deals and building better client relationships.” — Matthew Carlucci

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Cap has announced the official launch of its All-In-One Broker Back Office, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to help independent brokers and ISOs scale without hiring, overhead, or access limitations.This white-glove support system manages every stage of the funding process, from credit analysis and underwriting to packaging, compliance, and closing - all handled by Integrity Cap’s in-house team of experts. Brokers now have the power of a full back office without the need to build one themselves.“We built the system we wish we had when we started out,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. “We’re not just another lender. We are your complete operational partner–working behind the scenes so you can focus on closing more deals and building better client relationships.”Through this new initiative, brokers gain instant access to:- 50+ exclusive SBA and bank financing relationships they can’t get on their own- Monthly payment funding options for clients who don’t qualify for traditional credit boxes- A dedicated submission portal with real-time feedback and AI-powered document processing- Full SBA packaging, MCA refinancing options, and approval in as little as 72 hoursAnd one of the most powerful features ever: Real time SBA Eligibility checker for their clients. Instead of waiting weeks or months to hear back from a bank, Integrity Cap is letting them know in real time!Whether brokers are working with main-street merchants or growth-stage companies, Integrity Cap ensures that every deal gets the right eyes on it, fast. If a bank says no, Integrity Cap can step in and fund the deal in-house–an edge that most traditional brokers simply don’t have.“One submission gives you access to everything,” added Carlucci. “We act as the underwriter, packager, closer, and partner–so you never have to shop a deal around again.”With loan approval times up to 85% faster than traditional institutions, brokers are turning to Integrity Cap as their new secret weapon in a highly competitive market. The back office model doesn’t just help brokers close faster, it helps them build trust and deliver results clients talk about.“We’re helping brokers stop being limited by one lender’s credit box,” said Carlucci. “Instead, we give them a powerful toolkit of products, technology, and underwriting strategy that wins deals–and keeps them coming back.”The launch of the All-In-One Broker Back Office is part of Integrity Cap’s broader mission to democratize access to responsible business lending–while elevating the broker experience to a new industry standard.For brokers ready to simplify operations, expand offerings, and close more deals, Integrity Cap invites you to schedule a no-obligation demo or request the full broker benefits guide.Learn more about this here: https://integritycap.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.